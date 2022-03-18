A vote for FPM is vote for Hezbollah, Geagea warns as election campaigns heat up

by yalibnan 373

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said Thursday that a vote for the Free Patriotic Movement ( FPM ) is exactly like voting for Hezbollah .

Geagea slammed, in a statement, the relation between Hezbollah and the FPM, after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said that Hezbollah’s battle is to make its allies succeed in the parliamentary elections.

“We can say objectively that any Lebanese who votes for the FPM would be actually voting for Hezbollah ,” Geagea stressed

Leader of the Christian Lebanese Forces party Dr Samir Geagea warned that a vote for FPM is vote for Hezbollah, as election campaigns heat up

He accused the FPM of pretending it had disagreements with the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group , although both parties agree “on everything that prevents building a state,” and “on constantly exposing Lebanon to grave dangers in the name of resistance.”

“Both agree on undermining Lebanon’s sovereignty ” Geagea added.

FPM ‘ founder General Michel Aoun , the current president of Lebanon , signed an agreement in 2006 with Nasrallah , which gave Hezbollah the Christian cover to do whatever it desired in destabilizing the Middle East , including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen and landed Aoun the presidency . Aoun’s son-in-law MP Gebran Bassil is the current leader of FPM

The agreement is being blamed for the collapse of Lebanon as a sovereign state. The majority of the Lebanese people now view Lebanon as a colony of Iran that is administered by Hezbollah.