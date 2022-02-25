Ukrainian capital Kyiv hit with ‘cruise or ballistic missiles,’: Official

By Jonny Hallam, CNN

CHUHUIV, UKRAINE – FEBRUARY 24: Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish a fire after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was targeted with missile fire early Friday local time, according to an adviser to the country’s government.”Strikes on Kyiv with cruise or ballistic missiles continued,” Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine told reporters via text message.

A CNN team on the ground reported hearing two large blasts in central Kyiv and a third loud explosion in the distance before dawn Friday.