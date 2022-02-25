Ukraine: 50 Russian troops killed, four tanks destroyed

February 25, 2022
by yalibnan
0 comments
Share:

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s military said on Thursday it had destroyed four Russian tanks on a road near the eastern city of Kharkiv, killed 50 troops near a town in Luhansk region and downed a sixth Russian aircraft, also in the country’s east.

Russia has denied reports that its aircraft or armoured vehicles have been destroyed.

Ukraine’s border guard service said that three of its servicemen had been killed in the southern Kherson region and that several more were wounded.

REUTERS

Share:
Share Tweet Pin It +1
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.