Lebanon and China’s Olympic committees sign cooperation agreement

BY Eliott Brennan

Cesar Arnouk of Lebanon competed in skiing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

The Lebanese Olympic Committee (LOC) and the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) has signed a cooperation agreement with the aim of forging stronger sporting ties.

At the ceremony, which was held at the headquarters of the Chinese Olympic Committee on February 19, LOC President Boutros Edmond Jalkh signed the agreement alongside COC vice-president Li Yingchuan.

Also present was secretary general of the LOC, General Hassan Rustom.

Vice-President Li believes that the deal highlights the durability of the existing relationship between the two countries, now being extended to improving sporting ties.

Meanwhile, President Jalkh said China sharing their sporting experiences will benefit Lebanese sports.

President Jalkh, who thanked the Chinese Government for supporting his country, had been pushing for stronger sporting ties with the COC before the Winter Olympics began.

Jalkh addressed Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian last month and a potential collaboration was proposed.

Lebanon competed at their 18thOlympic Games this month with Cesar Arnouk and Manon Ouassis participating in alpine skiing and Elie Tawk in cross-country skiing.

Arnouk finished 38th in the men’s slalom and Ouassis finished 46th in the women’s slalom.

Elie Tawk finished the men’s 15 kilometres classic in 92nd and the men’s sprint free in 87th.

