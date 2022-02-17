Lebanon awards French CMA CGM 10 year contract to revamp Beirut container terminal

Smoke rises on Aug. 5, 2020, after an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, the day before. The blast, caused by the detonation of a stockpile of explosive chemicals that had been illegally imported and improperly stored, killed more than 218 people, injured thousands and destroyed entire neighborhoods of the capital. The Iran backed Hezbollah militant group has been for months trying to get Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating the blast fired , reportedly because it is concerned about exposing its role in supplying the Syrian government with the explosive chemical for use in its barrel bombs against civilians AP Photo/Hussein Malla

By Laila Bassam and Gus Trompiz

BEIRUT – Lebanon has awarded France’s CMA CGM (CMACG.UL) a contract to develop and operate the container terminal in Beirut port for 10 years, including plans to rebuild and expand infrastructure damaged in a massive chemical explosion in 2020.

CMA CGM said it would invest $33 million, including $19 million over the first two years to upgrade infrastructure at the terminal and digitalise operations, and that it would target capacity of 1.4 million 20ft equivalent units (TEUs), up from 650,000 currently.

International companies would pay for port services in dollars, which would go to the cash-starved public treasury, Public Works and Transport minister Ali Hamie said at a news conference.

CMA CGM would receive fees fixed at $11 plus 285,000 Lebanese pounds (about $14.30 at the prevalent, unofficial exchange rate) per TEU, he added.

The August 2020 explosion killed more than 218 people and damaged entire neighborhoods, deepening Lebanon’s worst political and economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

CMA CGM joined French President Emmanuel Macron in relief efforts in Beirut after the blast.

Though the port soon resumed operations, parts of it are still littered with debris and badly damaged storage facilities, and administrative buildings have yet to be repaired or replaced.

CMA CGM had previously outlined plans to Lebanese authorities for a separate $400 million to $600 million proposal to reconstruct the rest of the port.

(Reuters)