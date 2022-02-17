Lebanese basketball team wins the Arab Men’s 2022 Basketball Championship

Finally Lebanon has some good news
The Lebanese National Basketball team won for the first time in history the final match of the Arab Men’s Basketball Championship, which was held in the United Arab Emirates, after a historic comeback victory over the champion Tunisian team with a score of 72-69, at Al-Nasr Club Hall
حبيبي #لبنان 🇱🇧— Christine Habib (@Christine_Habib) February 16, 2022
منتخب لبنان لكرة السلة بطل العرب ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rv310vaTSN
Error: No connected account.
Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.