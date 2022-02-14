Russians fume at Putin as invasion bluff dubbed ‘stain’ on nation. “would never be forgiven”

VLADIMIR Putin was told that his threats to invade Ukraine will leave “a stain” on Russia as a whole.

President Putin meets with his top military brass

VLADIMIR Putin was told that his threats to invade Ukraine will leave “a stain” on Russia as a whole.

The Russian strongman appears to be on a relentless drive to war with his neighbours to the West. Over the past few months, Mr Putin has amassed tens of thousands of troops and equipment to the north, east and south of Ukraine. Analysts believe that an invasion is imminent and could come as early as next week.

The threat of a bloody war with their close neighbours has left many ordinary Russians dismayed and furious with the antics of their leader.

Andrey Malgin, a Russian journalist, warned Mr Putin that he would “never be forgiven” for his warmongering.

He said on Twitter: “Regardless of whether Putin attacks Ukraine or not, now he will never be forgiven for what is happening these days.

“This is a stain that will fall on him, and on Russia as a whole, and on the Russian people.

“There will be no ‘kalinka-malinka’ for a long time.

“Abroad, we will feel everything in our own skin.”

Rob Lee, a defence analyst, described Moscow’s military build-up as “unprecedented”.

He said: “This is not like previous war scares or the buildup in the spring.

“The amount of Russian aerial, ground, and naval military power near Ukraine now is quantifiably far greater.”

Vice-Admiral Nils Andreas Stensønes, the head of the Norwegian intelligence service, estimated there were 150,000 Russian troops massed around Ukraine.

He believed Russia now had the ability to launch a major invasion of its beleaguered neighbours.

EXPRESS UK