My story – Never give up

February 12, 2022
by yalibnan
0 comments
Share:

I promised my Grand kids that one day I will tell them the story of my life and here it is . 

It starts from the days I grew up in the  tiny village of Batloun in the Shouf district of Mount Lebanon and ends in the United States in a suburb of the capital Washington DC .

Early  Life

The tiny village of Batloun where I was born and grew up didn’t have any public schools. The only 2 private schools that were available , was a missionary school for girls run by Miss Lulu  a  nice old Protestant  lady who  was loved by all the villagers ,    and the other one was  a  school  run by a  retired former army officer .

Batloun is  a beautiful village , overlooking  the Barouk mountains  which have the largest Cedar tree  reservation in Lebanon  . It is made  up of of 2 sections  the upper where I was born  and raised  and where the girl school was located  and the lower Batloun   which is located in the  valley of   Barouk  river , which . Like the nearby  mountain was named  after the  nearby village of Barouk.

The only way to get from upper Batloun to lower Batloun, when I was living there ,  was walking 

The road was very steep ,  as steep as the roof of a house, rough, bumpy and  very icy and slippery  during the cold  winter   months, muddy and very wet during the spring when it rained nonstop.

The road was made up of rocks  in the shape of stairs . 

Like the Great Wall of China ( which I visited  later on in life with my family during our trips around the  world )  the stairs were too high for a 7 year old but because I had no other choice I managed the 45  minute  walk  ( going down )  to one   hour walk  as I walked back home for a whole  school year. 

One of my  uncles who inherited my grandparents home , where my father  also grew up  lived near the school  and had  a  very  fierce dog  whose name was Keekee that enjoyed following me  because  of the delicious   smell of my lunch that my Mom used to prepare  for  me fresh   every morning  

Being so young I couldn’t defend myself so the dog ended up gobbling  my lunch which meant  that by the time  I climbed the stairs   back home I was very hungry

I knew I couldn’t survive for long if the dog keeps eating my ,lunch every day

So one day I went to my uncle and told them the whole story  t. They were outraged .

I  begged   them not to harm the dog in any way   and in the end we struck a deal :

Every time the dog snatches my lunchbox  I will be their  guest for lunch .

My Aunt Yaqout  and my cousin Bahia  were very good cooks  and since they had a farm where they planted all kinds of fruit and vegetable they really spoilt me 

That deal saved my life 

This is how I learnt never to give up 

Our teacher  loved outdoor life,  so he took us many  times  on day trips  , specially in the spring and early summer times 

He was very patriotic and made us sing the national anthem every day . One day he asked the  older students to carry   a large  Lebanese  flag and  wanted us to parade in front of our parents  in upper Batloun. 

The parents were anxiously waiting for us when we arrived  and each  had a  tray full of all kind of different sweets  to offer us .

When my Dad’s turn came up  he also offered everyone  chocolate , but was outraged when he saw  me barefooted. Frankly I was in pain when he saw me  

He was the mayor of the village  and a very serious man.

Why he asked   with an angry look   

I told him because my friends were barefooted too and wanted to try it .

There were many poor families in our village , so when my dad asked who  were  your friends , I told him  and the following day  they all had brand new shoes .

I learnt a lesson that day , but I am  glad I did what I did , even though when I remember the incident my feet start hurting . I leaned how to feel for others specially the disadvantaged people  and  the  best part… it was  was a happy ending …after all my friends ended up with brand new shoes .

I forgot to mention the whole school was one big room   inside a big house with wood burning  stove  in the center  . Even though the students were  of different ages ranging from 7 to 17, we all sat in that big room  with one teacher  and a blackboard mounted on the wall .

Each student had to bring  a piece of wood for heating  during the cold winter days So in addition to carrying my books I had to carry  a log of wood  at least 3  times a week  

Initially I was seated  far from the stove  and since the house  was old and poorly  insulated   I was cold all the time . So one day  I  was  so  cold I was shivering  . So I  thought  enough is enough  and went to my teacher  “Mr Turki “ who , was   kind of a rough  former military officer   , to tell him that I couldn’t take it anymore  and had to be near the stove   . He  was kind enough to seat   me near the stove  after hearing my story and seeing me shivering .

Another lesson in not giving up 

Teaching experience:

The  following  year my parents   enrolled us in a school   in Shouifat which had elementary, Middle and High School,   The  National College of Shouifat  ,  which was at the time considered  one of the best  private schools  in Lebanon was  near the Lebanese  capital  Beirut  and about 25 miles from Batloun .

Moving to Shouifat was very tough on the  family . My dad had to rent  a house  for us near the school .

The other problem I was ,  being the mayor of Batloun  it meant my dad couldn’t move to Shouifat  and meant the family had to split and had to move back and forth to Batloun at the end of every school year and during long school breaks .

Let me now introduce my aunt “ N” . Her husband left her   and  emigrated to Argentine  before I was born. She had two daughters . “S “and “ B” . They were both older than any of my brothers and sisters  . . They all moved in to live with us in Batloun and we grew up together  as one big family . No one could tell we were not brothers and sisters .

When we moved to Shouifat either My aunt  “N “had to move  with us or my mom, because someone had to stay with my Dad in Batloun because our home was always full from the early mornings till past midnight 

My older cousin “S” married few years before we moved to Shouifat and my  cousin “B” married few years later 

After graduating from High School , I sat for the Bacalaureat   section I and II   National exams , since  as a former colony of France  we had the French System of education .

The  National College of Shouifat  is an English school  where French and Arabic are taught as secondary languages 

The national exams are  administered  by the Ministry of Education in Lebanon 

I majored in Math and the Bacalaureat  II  degree  entitled me to go to college .

A word about my father

My Dad Youssef  who was born in 1892 emigrated to Argentine  when he was 17 

I mentioned earlier that my Dad was the mayor of the village when I grew up 

He owned a  General  store in Batloun that  that sold almost every thing . One a stormy night  during the second world war the store was robbed  and completely emptied   . He had  nearly most  his capital invested in that store .

The day I learned that I passed the national exam of Bacalaureat  II  I decided I should try  to find a job  and  at the same  time look for a scholarship to go to college , since I knew my father could not afford to pay the  expensive  tuition fees that The American University in Beirut was  charging . 

Didn’t have much money to take a taxi so  I took the bus from   the Martyrs Square of Central Beirut  and told the driver to stop for me  near the first school on his route , which he did . I will name this school X

I walked up  the stairs   to the management office  to apply for a job

They told me that they were looking for a math teacher who had at least a Bachelor’s degree  to teach the same class I graduated from hours earlier .

I told them my story and asked them to try me out since math was my major  if they can’t find the teacher they are looking for .

That interviews was on   Friday

The School principal told me to come back on Monday  which I did .

I found out that I will be teaching the. Same class I graduated from 3 days earlier 

I had about 20 students in the class . Most of them  were repeating the year because they failed in the  National Exam 

Some were 2 to 3 years older  than  I was .

 At that School I also taught the same class physics , which was my  second major 

A month afterI Started   teaching at the first school my  friend Hanna who also passed the Bacalaureat II exam the same day  I did  , told me that  the school where he was teaching   needed a math teacher  for the  Bacalaureat I  class  and asked   me if I will be interested in applying . Since I was teaching 2-3  hours a day at  my school , I decide  to apply and sure enough they hired me . I will call this school Y

3 months later  my friend Issam who was  moving to the  Untied States   and who was teaching at another nearby school asked me if I am interested in taking over his classes . I applied at that school and taught his classes 

. I will call this school Z

I ended up teaching at 3 schools making more money than  a college graduate .

Another lesson in not giving up

As mentioned earlier most of the students at  X school were repeating the same class I graduated from  and some were repeating it for second and third time ,  some even had jobs . 

It was kind of tough to teach them math  or Physics 

One day I was  outraged at one of the students  for not being able to solve a simple  math problem  

Young with no teaching experience of any kind 

I slapped the student  in the face 

He then kicked me in the leg  and 62 years later it still hurts 

This experience led me to study the art of teaching  as  second major at the engineering  university where I went to  after my teaching experience 

Scholarship

Ever since I passed my Bacalaureat  exams I never stopped looking for a scholarship .

Most scholarship are granted to the Lebanese government  which usually decides who  should get them .

The Czechoslovak embassy granted Lebanon 6 scholarship  

I applied  for one of these scholarships  to study Mechanical Engineering  in Prague , was tested and  interviewed at the   embassy and my name was on the short list that the embassy in Beirut sent to former  Minister of Education , Kamal Jumblatt .

 I visited  the embassy a month later to get some information on the  University  that I applied  for,  but  was shocked when he told  me that he got back the list of the students that were awarded the scholarship and my name was not there . He told me that I was replaced by a close relative of Shakib Jaber , a politician  who was closely  allied with Mr Jumblatt .

The Cultural  attache was as  perfect a gentleman  as you can ever get .  Having served in Lebanon for many years he knows about the corruption and nepotism  in the country .

He told me “ Mr Hassan you are the one  whom we selected , and I know how Lebanon works . I know you deserve this scholarship more than anyone. We offered the 6 scholarship to the ministry  and our budget doesn’t allow us to offer them more because then we have to increase the scholarships to  all the countries  , but I  I can do one thing Iam willing to award you a scholarship  directly to you from the embassy  and this will not   go through  the ministry .

Czecholslovakia at the time was part of the Soviet Union  and I was an Arab Nationalist  activist at the time  and totally opposed communism . 

I told the Attache thank you but no thanks ,” I don’t want to be a communist “. 

He told me point blank “ Mr Hassan as long as you don’t  rally  in downtown Prague and say” long live Hitler “, you are ok  . We respect what you stand for  we are not looking for communists  here to send to Prague “

I  thanked him and told him that  I want to find out first   what went wrong with  that short list that  he sent to the Ministry of Education.

I knew Mr Jaber well . I helped campaign for him when he ran for parliament   during the time I was at school in Shouifat . The town of Shouifat was included in the district he ran in .

He was a lawyer  and I knew where his office was ..

So I decided to go and visit him to find out  why was my name removed from the short list .

His office was full of clients when I went to see him. I was shocked when I hear him talking to an aide of Mr jumblatt explaining why he deleted nay name from the short list  and replaced me with his first cousin” : Faisal ( his cousin) is is French educated and it is difficult to get him a scholarship , while Salah ( that is me ) is English educated has better opportunities to get one ) .

I knew right there and then who was  my real problem.

I  grabbed the phone from his hand threw it at the floor  and told him in his face  “ Shame on you  is this how you reward me for campaigning for you “. One of the clients didn’t like what he saw and attempted to  attack  me , but Mr Jaber said “ Leave him alone he is a friend of mine”

I immediately left his office and went to the ministry of Education. I thought I might as well talk to Mr Jumblatt face to face , since I new he is a kind and fair man.

At the ministry Mr Jumblatt  agreed to see me . I told him the whole story  and he told me he remembers seeing my name on the short  list that came from the embassy and he too was surprised that my name was taken off.

He took the phone talked to his aide  first and his aide told him that  Mr Jaber was the one who took me off the list .

Mr Jumblatt then called  Mr Jaber and blasted him    for what he did “ He  asked why  ? And added “Salah was the one who passed the interview and the test at the  embassy and the embassy decided to put him on the short list that they sent me .Reinstate Salah’s name immediately and  send the corrected list back to the embassy “. He then called his aide to confirm  what he told Mr Jaber .

Mr Jumblatt  then wished me well and asked me to visit him at his palace in Mukhtara  after finishing my college education.

This is how I got back my scholarship.

For the record – I visited him seven years later after graduating with Masters in Mechanical Engineering from the Czech Technical University in  Prague  ( CVUT) and was thrilled when he saw me and asked me to sit by him to  chat  as he welcomed several delegations that came to pay respect on a Sunday morning) 

I would like to point out here that  my Dad won 3 terms  as a mayor of Batloun running against Mr .Jumblatt’s candidate.  But as I mentioned earlier Mr Jumblatt was known to be a very fair man unlike any of the politicians in Lebanon today .

This is how I leant never to give up 

My life in Czechoslovakia .

After securing the scholarship I went to visit my parents in Batloun.

My dad never knew about the scholarship until that moment when I went to say good bye .

He was shocked  and for the first time in my life I saw tears  in my fathers’s eyes. He told me that  he planned to send me to the American University of Beirut  and  had all the funding arranged.

 I told him “ Dad I know our financial situation  and  for this reason I was quietly working on a scholarship . I didn’t want you to get a loan to send me to collage . Spend whatever you have on the education of my two younger   brothers and  2 sisters .

I also told dad that I was traveling the following day and didn’t need any money to travel to Prague because I saved enough ( from teaching)  for the trip  which left him in disbelief 

I found out it was cheaper to take a  cruise ship from Beirut to Naples and then take the train  from Naples to Prague than flying from Beirut to Prague directly . Flights were expensive back then . 

September 27, 1961   was the first time ever that I left Lebanon . 

The cruise ship was cheaper but we were  packed at least 12 people in one big room   sleeping in bunk beds .

Many of the passengers in my room got seasick. Luckily I wasn’t 

Our firsts stop was Alexandria , Egypt . When  I  went on shore I heard  on the loudspeakers Gamal Abdel Nasser giving a speech . 

People of my generation admired Egyptian leader Abdel Nasser because  we though he was our only hope   to unite the Arab world and being an  Arab. Nationalist activist , Abdel Nasser was my favorite  Arab leader at the time.

I was disappointed   in that speech , because he was talking about  secession  of Syria  from the  National Arab Republic 

The United Arab Republic   was a sovereign state in the Middle East from 1958 until 1961.It was initially a political union between Egypt  and Syria from 1958 until Syria seceded from the union after the  September 28 , 1961 Syrian coup d’état. Egypt continued to be known officially as the United Arab Republic until 1971.The republic was led by Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser until he passed away in 1970 when Anwar al Sadat took over   .

The ship was owned by Adriatica , an Italian company which at the time owned 2 ships  Esperia the one I was on and Ozonia  which was reportedly similar .

I love Italian  food and that is what we had for breakfast, lunch and ,dinner .

Luckily I met a nice Italian -Egyptian girl    on the ship . She was traveling first class with her  Italian parents  who were emigrating  from Egypt  over concerns  that Abdel Naser was going to nationalize   the  businesses of all foreigners  .  So I didn’t have to stay in my room with 11 others for too long the suit  with the Veranda was better 

We made many stops on the way to Naples , in Crete , Genoa  and Sicily   which was my favorite . I loved the Casata ice cream that I had  there  and the  island reminded me of Lebanon .

The train ride from Naples to Prague was amazing , the views  of the Alps mountain from the train were unreal .

At the Prague station was the school   guide  who  took us in a bus from Prague to Dobrushka , a town near the Polish borders .

In Dobrushka was the Czech language school where all  the foreign students  from all over the world had to  spend a whole school year to learn the language. 

In Dobrushka everyone spoke Czech so we had  no choice but to learn  the language if we ever  wanted to mix with the wonderful Czech people. The purpose of the school was to make sure were were completely fluent in Check before going to college with Czech students .  

Every student was assigned a  local family that we could visit and converse with them in Czech .

I had a wonderful Family taking care of me “ The “Sedlachek”  family  they were wonderful and without their help  I would never have been able to learn Czech .

The school was a huge complex  where we learnt, ate  and slept . It was a mini United Nations . I had friends from  all over the world, Asian , African , European Middle eastern  and South American. 

Learning a  new language is difficult and  Czech is by no means  an  easy language to learn but the nice part about it is  once you master the grammar    , you could master the language like the locals . Grammar is the key  and it is the most difficult part of the language .

The Czech language has 7 cases ,  the last syllable in names of people and places changes with  each  cases   so unless you speak grammatically correct people won’t understand you this is why you have to master the language. Czech is a Slavic language and all  Slavic languages have cases some less than others .

Learning an new language is difficult and  Czech is by no means  an  easy language to learn but the nice part about it is  once you master the grammar    , you could master the language like the locals . Grammar is the key  and it is the most difficult part of the language .

The Czech language has 7 cases ,  the last syllable in names of people and places changes with  each  cases   so unless you speak grammatically correct people won’t understand you this is why you have to master the language. Czech is a Slavic language and all  Slavic languages have cases some less than others .

After learning the Czech language I enrolled in the Czech Technical University in Prague, the Czecholslovakian capital , currently known as the Czech Republic. .

I was not top in class and my grades were not the best unlike high school where my friend and I took turns in being the top in our class.

At the university I was an activist specially in student Unions .

I did also a poor job in preparing for my exams and left everything till the last minute which I learnt to regret later ,

I did well however in the year I got the Masters degree and graduated with an ‘A’ grade on Dec 7, 1967.

I spent most of the last year of college in Germany . The University of Stuttgart and CVUT had an exchange program . Six students from Prague were to do their Master’s thesis in Germany and visa versa . I was picked as as one of the six in that program.

Work experience in Lebanon

Work experience Iran

Life in Abu Dhabi

Back to Beirut

Finding my better half

Moving to America

Life in New York

Life in Virginia

Life in London 

Back to New York City

Rural America 

Minnesotta 

Britain Europe , Africa and the Middle East 

Life in Texas 

Life in North Carolina

Life in Dubai 

Life in Maryland , USA 

Back and forth to Lebanon 

Share:
Share Tweet Pin It +1
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.