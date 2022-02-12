My story – Never give up

I promised my Grand kids that one day I will tell them the story of my life and here it is .

It starts from the days I grew up in the tiny village of Batloun in the Shouf district of Mount Lebanon and ends in the United States in a suburb of the capital Washington DC .

Early Life

The tiny village of Batloun where I was born and grew up didn’t have any public schools. The only 2 private schools that were available , was a missionary school for girls run by Miss Lulu a nice old Protestant lady who was loved by all the villagers , and the other one was a school run by a retired former army officer .

Batloun is a beautiful village , overlooking the Barouk mountains which have the largest Cedar tree reservation in Lebanon . It is made up of of 2 sections the upper where I was born and raised and where the girl school was located and the lower Batloun which is located in the valley of Barouk river , which . Like the nearby mountain was named after the nearby village of Barouk.

The only way to get from upper Batloun to lower Batloun, when I was living there , was walking

The road was very steep , as steep as the roof of a house, rough, bumpy and very icy and slippery during the cold winter months, muddy and very wet during the spring when it rained nonstop.

The road was made up of rocks in the shape of stairs .

Like the Great Wall of China ( which I visited later on in life with my family during our trips around the world ) the stairs were too high for a 7 year old but because I had no other choice I managed the 45 minute walk ( going down ) to one hour walk as I walked back home for a whole school year.

One of my uncles who inherited my grandparents home , where my father also grew up lived near the school and had a very fierce dog whose name was Keekee that enjoyed following me because of the delicious smell of my lunch that my Mom used to prepare for me fresh every morning

.

Being so young I couldn’t defend myself so the dog ended up gobbling my lunch which meant that by the time I climbed the stairs back home I was very hungry

I knew I couldn’t survive for long if the dog keeps eating my ,lunch every day

So one day I went to my uncle and told them the whole story t. They were outraged .

I begged them not to harm the dog in any way and in the end we struck a deal :

Every time the dog snatches my lunchbox I will be their guest for lunch .

My Aunt Yaqout and my cousin Bahia were very good cooks and since they had a farm where they planted all kinds of fruit and vegetable they really spoilt me

That deal saved my life

This is how I learnt never to give up

Our teacher loved outdoor life, so he took us many times on day trips , specially in the spring and early summer times

He was very patriotic and made us sing the national anthem every day . One day he asked the older students to carry a large Lebanese flag and wanted us to parade in front of our parents in upper Batloun.

The parents were anxiously waiting for us when we arrived and each had a tray full of all kind of different sweets to offer us .

When my Dad’s turn came up he also offered everyone chocolate , but was outraged when he saw me barefooted. Frankly I was in pain when he saw me

He was the mayor of the village and a very serious man.

Why he asked with an angry look

I told him because my friends were barefooted too and wanted to try it .

There were many poor families in our village , so when my dad asked who were your friends , I told him and the following day they all had brand new shoes .

I learnt a lesson that day , but I am glad I did what I did , even though when I remember the incident my feet start hurting . I leaned how to feel for others specially the disadvantaged people and the best part… it was was a happy ending …after all my friends ended up with brand new shoes .

I forgot to mention the whole school was one big room inside a big house with wood burning stove in the center . Even though the students were of different ages ranging from 7 to 17, we all sat in that big room with one teacher and a blackboard mounted on the wall .

Each student had to bring a piece of wood for heating during the cold winter days So in addition to carrying my books I had to carry a log of wood at least 3 times a week

Initially I was seated far from the stove and since the house was old and poorly insulated I was cold all the time . So one day I was so cold I was shivering . So I thought enough is enough and went to my teacher “Mr Turki “ who , was kind of a rough former military officer , to tell him that I couldn’t take it anymore and had to be near the stove . He was kind enough to seat me near the stove after hearing my story and seeing me shivering .

Another lesson in not giving up

Teaching experience:

The following year my parents enrolled us in a school in Shouifat which had elementary, Middle and High School, The National College of Shouifat , which was at the time considered one of the best private schools in Lebanon was near the Lebanese capital Beirut and about 25 miles from Batloun .

Moving to Shouifat was very tough on the family . My dad had to rent a house for us near the school .

The other problem I was , being the mayor of Batloun it meant my dad couldn’t move to Shouifat and meant the family had to split and had to move back and forth to Batloun at the end of every school year and during long school breaks .

Let me now introduce my aunt “ N” . Her husband left her and emigrated to Argentine before I was born. She had two daughters . “S “and “ B” . They were both older than any of my brothers and sisters . . They all moved in to live with us in Batloun and we grew up together as one big family . No one could tell we were not brothers and sisters .

When we moved to Shouifat either My aunt “N “had to move with us or my mom, because someone had to stay with my Dad in Batloun because our home was always full from the early mornings till past midnight

My older cousin “S” married few years before we moved to Shouifat and my cousin “B” married few years later

After graduating from High School , I sat for the Bacalaureat section I and II National exams , since as a former colony of France we had the French System of education .

The National College of Shouifat is an English school where French and Arabic are taught as secondary languages

The national exams are administered by the Ministry of Education in Lebanon

I majored in Math and the Bacalaureat II degree entitled me to go to college .

A word about my father

My Dad Youssef who was born in 1892 emigrated to Argentine when he was 17

I mentioned earlier that my Dad was the mayor of the village when I grew up

He owned a General store in Batloun that that sold almost every thing . One a stormy night during the second world war the store was robbed and completely emptied . He had nearly most his capital invested in that store .

The day I learned that I passed the national exam of Bacalaureat II I decided I should try to find a job and at the same time look for a scholarship to go to college , since I knew my father could not afford to pay the expensive tuition fees that The American University in Beirut was charging .

Didn’t have much money to take a taxi so I took the bus from the Martyrs Square of Central Beirut and told the driver to stop for me near the first school on his route , which he did . I will name this school X

I walked up the stairs to the management office to apply for a job

They told me that they were looking for a math teacher who had at least a Bachelor’s degree to teach the same class I graduated from hours earlier .

I told them my story and asked them to try me out since math was my major if they can’t find the teacher they are looking for .

That interviews was on Friday

The School principal told me to come back on Monday which I did .

I found out that I will be teaching the. Same class I graduated from 3 days earlier

I had about 20 students in the class . Most of them were repeating the year because they failed in the National Exam

Some were 2 to 3 years older than I was .

At that School I also taught the same class physics , which was my second major

A month afterI Started teaching at the first school my friend Hanna who also passed the Bacalaureat II exam the same day I did , told me that the school where he was teaching needed a math teacher for the Bacalaureat I class and asked me if I will be interested in applying . Since I was teaching 2-3 hours a day at my school , I decide to apply and sure enough they hired me . I will call this school Y

3 months later my friend Issam who was moving to the Untied States and who was teaching at another nearby school asked me if I am interested in taking over his classes . I applied at that school and taught his classes

. I will call this school Z

I ended up teaching at 3 schools making more money than a college graduate .

Another lesson in not giving up

As mentioned earlier most of the students at X school were repeating the same class I graduated from and some were repeating it for second and third time , some even had jobs .

It was kind of tough to teach them math or Physics

One day I was outraged at one of the students for not being able to solve a simple math problem

Young with no teaching experience of any kind

I slapped the student in the face

He then kicked me in the leg and 62 years later it still hurts

This experience led me to study the art of teaching as second major at the engineering university where I went to after my teaching experience

Scholarship

Ever since I passed my Bacalaureat exams I never stopped looking for a scholarship .

Most scholarship are granted to the Lebanese government which usually decides who should get them .

The Czechoslovak embassy granted Lebanon 6 scholarship

I applied for one of these scholarships to study Mechanical Engineering in Prague , was tested and interviewed at the embassy and my name was on the short list that the embassy in Beirut sent to former Minister of Education , Kamal Jumblatt .

I visited the embassy a month later to get some information on the University that I applied for, but was shocked when he told me that he got back the list of the students that were awarded the scholarship and my name was not there . He told me that I was replaced by a close relative of Shakib Jaber , a politician who was closely allied with Mr Jumblatt .

The Cultural attache was as perfect a gentleman as you can ever get . Having served in Lebanon for many years he knows about the corruption and nepotism in the country .

He told me “ Mr Hassan you are the one whom we selected , and I know how Lebanon works . I know you deserve this scholarship more than anyone. We offered the 6 scholarship to the ministry and our budget doesn’t allow us to offer them more because then we have to increase the scholarships to all the countries , but I I can do one thing Iam willing to award you a scholarship directly to you from the embassy and this will not go through the ministry .

Czecholslovakia at the time was part of the Soviet Union and I was an Arab Nationalist activist at the time and totally opposed communism .

I told the Attache thank you but no thanks ,” I don’t want to be a communist “.

He told me point blank “ Mr Hassan as long as you don’t rally in downtown Prague and say” long live Hitler “, you are ok . We respect what you stand for we are not looking for communists here to send to Prague “

I thanked him and told him that I want to find out first what went wrong with that short list that he sent to the Ministry of Education.

I knew Mr Jaber well . I helped campaign for him when he ran for parliament during the time I was at school in Shouifat . The town of Shouifat was included in the district he ran in .

He was a lawyer and I knew where his office was ..

So I decided to go and visit him to find out why was my name removed from the short list .

His office was full of clients when I went to see him. I was shocked when I hear him talking to an aide of Mr jumblatt explaining why he deleted nay name from the short list and replaced me with his first cousin” : Faisal ( his cousin) is is French educated and it is difficult to get him a scholarship , while Salah ( that is me ) is English educated has better opportunities to get one ) .

I knew right there and then who was my real problem.

I grabbed the phone from his hand threw it at the floor and told him in his face “ Shame on you is this how you reward me for campaigning for you “. One of the clients didn’t like what he saw and attempted to attack me , but Mr Jaber said “ Leave him alone he is a friend of mine”

I immediately left his office and went to the ministry of Education. I thought I might as well talk to Mr Jumblatt face to face , since I new he is a kind and fair man.

At the ministry Mr Jumblatt agreed to see me . I told him the whole story and he told me he remembers seeing my name on the short list that came from the embassy and he too was surprised that my name was taken off.

He took the phone talked to his aide first and his aide told him that Mr Jaber was the one who took me off the list .

Mr Jumblatt then called Mr Jaber and blasted him for what he did “ He asked why ? And added “Salah was the one who passed the interview and the test at the embassy and the embassy decided to put him on the short list that they sent me .Reinstate Salah’s name immediately and send the corrected list back to the embassy “. He then called his aide to confirm what he told Mr Jaber .

Mr Jumblatt then wished me well and asked me to visit him at his palace in Mukhtara after finishing my college education.

This is how I got back my scholarship.

For the record – I visited him seven years later after graduating with Masters in Mechanical Engineering from the Czech Technical University in Prague ( CVUT) and was thrilled when he saw me and asked me to sit by him to chat as he welcomed several delegations that came to pay respect on a Sunday morning)

I would like to point out here that my Dad won 3 terms as a mayor of Batloun running against Mr .Jumblatt’s candidate. But as I mentioned earlier Mr Jumblatt was known to be a very fair man unlike any of the politicians in Lebanon today .

This is how I leant never to give up

My life in Czechoslovakia .

After securing the scholarship I went to visit my parents in Batloun.

My dad never knew about the scholarship until that moment when I went to say good bye .

He was shocked and for the first time in my life I saw tears in my fathers’s eyes. He told me that he planned to send me to the American University of Beirut and had all the funding arranged.

I told him “ Dad I know our financial situation and for this reason I was quietly working on a scholarship . I didn’t want you to get a loan to send me to collage . Spend whatever you have on the education of my two younger brothers and 2 sisters .

I also told dad that I was traveling the following day and didn’t need any money to travel to Prague because I saved enough ( from teaching) for the trip which left him in disbelief

I found out it was cheaper to take a cruise ship from Beirut to Naples and then take the train from Naples to Prague than flying from Beirut to Prague directly . Flights were expensive back then .

September 27, 1961 was the first time ever that I left Lebanon .

The cruise ship was cheaper but we were packed at least 12 people in one big room sleeping in bunk beds .

Many of the passengers in my room got seasick. Luckily I wasn’t

Our firsts stop was Alexandria , Egypt . When I went on shore I heard on the loudspeakers Gamal Abdel Nasser giving a speech .

People of my generation admired Egyptian leader Abdel Nasser because we though he was our only hope to unite the Arab world and being an Arab. Nationalist activist , Abdel Nasser was my favorite Arab leader at the time.

I was disappointed in that speech , because he was talking about secession of Syria from the National Arab Republic

The United Arab Republic was a sovereign state in the Middle East from 1958 until 1961.It was initially a political union between Egypt and Syria from 1958 until Syria seceded from the union after the September 28 , 1961 Syrian coup d’état. Egypt continued to be known officially as the United Arab Republic until 1971.The republic was led by Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser until he passed away in 1970 when Anwar al Sadat took over .

The ship was owned by Adriatica , an Italian company which at the time owned 2 ships Esperia the one I was on and Ozonia which was reportedly similar .

I love Italian food and that is what we had for breakfast, lunch and ,dinner .

Luckily I met a nice Italian -Egyptian girl on the ship . She was traveling first class with her Italian parents who were emigrating from Egypt over concerns that Abdel Naser was going to nationalize the businesses of all foreigners . So I didn’t have to stay in my room with 11 others for too long the suit with the Veranda was better

We made many stops on the way to Naples , in Crete , Genoa and Sicily which was my favorite . I loved the Casata ice cream that I had there and the island reminded me of Lebanon .

The train ride from Naples to Prague was amazing , the views of the Alps mountain from the train were unreal .

At the Prague station was the school guide who took us in a bus from Prague to Dobrushka , a town near the Polish borders .

In Dobrushka was the Czech language school where all the foreign students from all over the world had to spend a whole school year to learn the language.

In Dobrushka everyone spoke Czech so we had no choice but to learn the language if we ever wanted to mix with the wonderful Czech people. The purpose of the school was to make sure were were completely fluent in Check before going to college with Czech students .

Every student was assigned a local family that we could visit and converse with them in Czech .

I had a wonderful Family taking care of me “ The “Sedlachek” family they were wonderful and without their help I would never have been able to learn Czech .

The school was a huge complex where we learnt, ate and slept . It was a mini United Nations . I had friends from all over the world, Asian , African , European Middle eastern and South American.

Learning a new language is difficult and Czech is by no means an easy language to learn but the nice part about it is once you master the grammar , you could master the language like the locals . Grammar is the key and it is the most difficult part of the language .

The Czech language has 7 cases , the last syllable in names of people and places changes with each cases so unless you speak grammatically correct people won’t understand you this is why you have to master the language. Czech is a Slavic language and all Slavic languages have cases some less than others .

After learning the Czech language I enrolled in the Czech Technical University in Prague, the Czecholslovakian capital , currently known as the Czech Republic. .

I was not top in class and my grades were not the best unlike high school where my friend and I took turns in being the top in our class.

At the university I was an activist specially in student Unions .

I did also a poor job in preparing for my exams and left everything till the last minute which I learnt to regret later ,

I did well however in the year I got the Masters degree and graduated with an ‘A’ grade on Dec 7, 1967.

I spent most of the last year of college in Germany . The University of Stuttgart and CVUT had an exchange program . Six students from Prague were to do their Master’s thesis in Germany and visa versa . I was picked as as one of the six in that program.

