3 Prime ministers won’t run in May parliamentary elections

BEIRUT

PM Najib Mikati L , former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, 2nd L , former PM Fouad Siniora C and former PM Tammam Salam R

Lebanese media reported that based on well informed sources , former Prime Minister Saad Hariri will announce that he will not run in the upcoming parliamentary elections, a decision that was also taken by current Prime Minister Najib Mikati and former Prime Minister Tammam Salam. It has not yet been decided whether former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora will do the same.

According to the report the traditional Sunni politicians decided to contest the elections with one unified electoral list as one “Sunni alliance” , but the discussion is going on how that will be handled . Former PM Fouad Siniora may manage the electoral process of the aforementioned alliance. .

This development comes after Hariri returned Thursday to Lebanon and met with Mikati at the Grand Serail.

They reportedly discussed the latest political developments and the general situation .

Hariri also met with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan and discussed with him the latest developments.

It is “most likely” that Hariri will not personally run in the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to Future Movement MP Hadi Hbeish.

El Nashra/ Ya Libnan