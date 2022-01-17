Quake rocks northern Greece

A strong earthquake struck with magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale and rattled the Halkidiki peninsula and Mt Athos in northern Greece on Sunday. According to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, the earthquake occurred at 13.48, its epicenter was 21 km South-South-West of Mount Athos and the focal depth 10 km.

An earthquake rattled northern Greece on Sunday with no reports of any damage or fatalities.

Some reports claimed that the earthquake magnitude was 5.7 on the Richter scale