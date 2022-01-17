Iranian official admits people are emigrating , want a radical change

Tehran-

Iranian Deputy Interior Minister and Head of the Social Affairs Organization, Taqi Rostom Wendy, said on Sunday evening that the protests taking place in Iran are one of the indications that Iranians are looking forward to fulfilling this desire.

“In recent years, the steadfastness of the Iranian people has declined and the desire to make fundamental changes is increasing,” Rostam Wendy said at a conference in the capital, Tehran, on the social damage in Iran to economic and living pressures.

He added, “The Iranians’ lack of confidence in the effectiveness of the religious government in facing the current challenges is an invitation to draw the attention of the ruling authorities.”

People emigrating

The official continued, “The desire to emigrate among the Iranians and leave the country has become one of the most dangerous and worrying indicators,” stressing that “the desire for fundamental change, and the tendency to renounce the theocratic regime is something that Iranians aspire to.”

The Deputy Minister of Interior added: “If we feel that due to incompetence of theocratic regime and its inability in solving the country’s challenges , the attitude of the people is going in the opposite direction

Increasing poverty and marginalization

The incompetence of the Iranian theocratic regime in solving the country’s challenges has led to increased rates of poverty and deprivation. The Ministry of Labor announced in a report last September that more than a third of Iran’s population lives in extreme poverty.

The Iranian Deputy Interior Minister added that marginalization is now a social crisis, and that 11 to 13 million people in Iran live in informal settlements that need to be addressed.

He also noted an increase in alcohol consumption in Iran. About 5 million Iranians aged from 15 to 64 consume alcohol even though it is prohibited under the law

He also revealed that about 100,000 people commit suicide in Iran every year