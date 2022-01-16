Lebanon judge issues arrest warrant for Muslim cleric accused of rape

BAIRUT-

Founded in Beirut in 2005. KAFA advances gender equality by advocating for stronger laws and policies for women; influencing public opinion; conducting research and training; and empowering women and adolescents who are victims of violence, and providing them with social, legal, and psychological support.

The KAFA organization revealed that Bekaa, prosecutor Judge Nadia Akl, had arrested and prosecuted a cleric on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl in a school that teaches the Islamic Quran , and that the cleric had tried to hide the fact that he was planning to sign a marriage contract and later divorce her.

In the details, “The investigation of the Bayader Al-Adas police station in Rashaya district revealed that the attack took place on November 24, 2021, inside the Islamic Quran school, and the sheikh . After 10 days he signed the marriage contract with the assailant to conceal his crime, and then divorced her, which aroused the suspicion of her father, who filed the lawsuit against the cleric.

KAFA is a non-profit working to advance gender equality and protect women, children and families from violence.

Founded in Beirut in 2005. KAFA advances gender equality by advocating for stronger laws and policies for women; influencing public opinion; conducting research and training; and empowering women and adolescents who are victims of violence, and providing them with social, legal, and psychological support.