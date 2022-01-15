Sweden decides our security – not Russia, declares Linde

Swedish Foreign Secretary Anne Linde (S), who is now on her way to the meeting, describes the security situation as more serious than it has been for a very long time.



By Edric Porter

The tense security situation between Russia and the West was high on the international agenda during the week. Today there is a meeting between the member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and Vienna, and a meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of the European Union.

Foreign Secretary Anne Linde (S), who is now on her way to the meeting, describes the security situation as more serious than it has been for a very long time.

– We will discuss the situation and the defense and security policy of the European Union. She says at Morgonstudion that it is very important that we unite.

Russian demands on NATO

The background is the Russian military escalation on the Ukrainian border. Moscow has made demands to the United States and NATO, including several countries, including Sweden, that they should not join the defense alliance. https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/ads?client=ca-pub-7378220154980429&output=html&h=280&slotname=3604540265&adk=2188627819&adf=1845464956&pi=t.ma~as.3604540265&w=750&fwrn=4&fwrnh=100&lmt=1642275117&rafmt=1&psa=0&format=750×280&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdealmakerz.co.uk%2Flindy-sweden-decides-our-security-not-russia%2F&flash=0&fwr=0&fwrattr=true&rpe=1&resp_fmts=3&wgl=1&dt=1642275117712&bpp=2&bdt=545&idt=1094&shv=r20220112&mjsv=m202201060101&ptt=9&saldr=aa&abxe=1&cookie=ID%3D91922755570d78e1-2245834219cf007a%3AT%3D1642275118%3ART%3D1642275118%3AS%3DALNI_MZw8rWboXM9MwPCVmuOBceiAmqlOw&prev_fmts=0x0%2C750x280&nras=1&correlator=7565840616469&frm=20&pv=1&ga_vid=2123183781.1642275118&ga_sid=1642275119&ga_hid=550593709&ga_fc=1&u_tz=-300&u_his=2&u_h=900&u_w=1440&u_ah=822&u_aw=1440&u_cd=24&u_sd=2&adx=116&ady=1590&biw=1324&bih=753&scr_x=0&scr_y=117&eid=44750774&oid=2&pvsid=753288146148053&pem=877&tmod=123&ref=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.google.com%2F&eae=0&fc=1920&brdim=57%2C23%2C57%2C23%2C1440%2C23%2C1324%2C816%2C1324%2C753&vis=1&rsz=%7C%7CeEbr%7C&abl=CS&pfx=0&fu=128&bc=31&ifi=3&uci=a!3&btvi=2&fsb=1&xpc=5ijntWb2KE&p=https%3A//dealmakerz.co.uk&dtd=1110

A bilateral meeting was held between the delegates of the United States and Russia in Geneva on Monday, and talks between NATO, Russia Defense and Brussels were held yesterday in Brussels.

“Irrelevant now”

Anne Linde believes that Sweden should not make any rapid changes in the line of security policy and that the military freedom of the coalition has served us well. At the same time, she stresses the importance of Sweden deciding what is best for us in terms of security policy.

– We do it, and Russia does not, she says.

Could it become relevant to NATO membership?

– It is not relevant now but it is important that we decide for ourselves. The military freedom of the coalition serves us well. We work closely with Finland, I speak to the Finnish foreign minister almost every week and we prepare meetings like this together.

Dealmakerz.UK