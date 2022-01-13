U.S. Embassy issues an alert over “Day of Rage” protests in Lebanon

The head of the Land Transport Association, Bassam Tlais, told “Lebanon Debate” that a real “day of anger” will be witnessed in the Lebanese street today through gatherings and the participation of all drivers from all regions, and apparently not only the transport sectors. But other sectors will participate, and affected people will participate in the action.” Photo Credit “Lebanon Debate

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut issued an alert to inform U.S. citizens of planned “Day of Rage” protests to be held in and around Beirut on Thursday, January 13, from approximately 5:00am to 5:00pm.

The embassy instructed its citizens to plan ahead for the possibility of traffic delays and other potential disruptions and asked its citizens to avoid areas directly affected by these protests

The embassy asked its citizens to monitor local media for further information and issued a list of protest locations and actions that should be taken by the US citizens

Intended protest locations in and around Beirut include:

Dora roundabout

Beirut sea route

Galerie Samaan intersection

Mar Mikhael Church intersection

Msharafieh intersection

Kafaat roundabout

The triangle of Khaldeh

Bachamon-Armoun junction

Reggi-Hadath junction

Hadath-Kafaat intersection

Old Airport Road

Sports City

Barbir bridge

Barbir tunnel

Beshara al-Khoury intersection

Beshara al-Khoury tunnel

Mazraa-Cola junction

The UNESCO triangle

Mkalles roundabout

Antelias – Faouar

Nahr al-Mot triangle

Ozai Triangle

Actions to Take:

Monitor local media and our Embassy website for updates, and check your email for further alerts;

Avoid demonstrations and large gatherings;

Review personal security plans;

Remain aware of surroundings;

Follow the instructions of local authorities.

The Lebanese are sick and tired of their financial, life and living conditions, a historic collapse of their currency against the US dollar , accompanied by hyper inflation and difficulty in securing their daily necessities. ?

In this context, the head of the Land Transport Association, Bassam Tlais, told “Lebanon Debate” that a real “day of anger” will be witnessed in the Lebanese street today through gatherings and the participation of all drivers from all regions, and apparently not only the transport sectors. But other sectors will participate, and affected citizens will participate in the action.”

The Lebanese pound reached 33,000 to the US dollar on Lebanon’s black market on Monday.

Protesters blocked roads in response to the news, which were quickly reopened by the Lebanese Armed Forces. Thursday’s Day of Rage was announced on Monday following the collapse of the currency.

With the retail price of one bread pack reaching 10,000 pounds, ( up from a price of 1500 pounds in October 2019) the head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate, Ali Ibrahim, warned that bread may no longer be available in sufficient quantities due to shortages of wheat and flour in the country because of late payments by the Central Bank for imports.

Because the Lebanese bread is subsidized by the Central Bank it is being smuggled to Syria where the price s higher through illegal crossings that are controlled by the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group which also controls all the. branches of government , the parliament, the presidency and the government .

Hezbollah and Shiite ally the Amal movement are preventing the government of PM Najib Mikati from holding any cabinet meeting .

The newly-formed Cabinet of PM Mikati has not convened since October 14 due to a dispute over the port blast investigator Judge Tarek Bitar . Hezbollah and the Amal Movement are demanding that the government take action to fire him over alleged bias.

Source US embassy, Lebanon Debate, Ya Libnan