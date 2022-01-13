Explosion at Hezbollah site rocks south Lebanon

An explosion in the outskirts of the southern town of Houmine in Iqlim al-Tuffah area in the Nabatiyeh district rocked south Lebanon. Hezbollah members rushed to the scene of the explosion , cordoned it off and prevented reporters from accessing the areas

The cause of the blast, followed by a fire outbreak, remain unknown, but an-Nahar newspaper reported, that “there is a military center for Hezbollah at the area where the blast went off.”

The explosion took place at around 1: 30 this morning according to the residents of the area

Here is a video of the incident that was posted by social media

An eyewitness reported to Janoubia website that members of Hezbollah rushed to the scene of the explosion , cordoned it off and prevented reporters from accessing the areas . The outcome of the explosion is still unknown, and it is not known whether it caused casualties. While the people suspected that the reason was the explosion or the detonation of an ammunition depot belonging to Hezbollah

Al-Arabiya reported that the area where the explosion took place isn’t populated and that it is used to store Hezbollah weapons.