US embassy denied Hezbollah linked media reports over ambassador Shea’s meeting with Lebanon Speaker

File photo of United States Ambassador Dorothy Shea meeting with Speaker Nabih Berri

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut on Wednesday denied Hezbollah linked media claiming that Ambassador Dorothy Shea has met with Speaker Nabih Berri to discuss Central bank issues

“We have been surprised by a media report claiming that the Central Bank was yesterday the subject of a discussion between Ambassador Shea and Speaker Nabih Berri,” the Embassy said in an Arabic-language tweet.

“In fact, the discussions with the parliament speaker focused on questions related to parliament and on an expected visit by a State Department official,” the Embassy stressed .

The Hezbollah linked Al-Akhbar newspaper reported Wednesday that Shea asked Berri in their meeting on Tuesday to “intervene to prevent any reckless act against (Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.”