Unknown persons torched a portrait of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at dawn today, that had been hung about two days ago in the public square in the south Lebanon town of Khiam, a Hezbollah and Amal Movement stronghold . A state of tension currently prevails , the state-run National News Agency reported. The Lebanese army patrol came to the scene and started investigating