PM Mikati firmly resolved to hold a cabinet session

File photo: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati blasted Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah onJanuary 3, 2022 for criticizing Saudi Arabia . “For God’s sake, have mercy on Lebanon and the Lebanese people and stop the hateful sectarian and political rhetoric”, he told him . Millions of Lebanese people depend on the remittances of about 500, 000 Lebanese of all religious sects including Shiites who earn their living in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries.

Lebanon Prime Minister Najib Mikati has firmly resolved to call for a Cabinet session to discuss the 2022 draft state budget, which should be finalized by the Finance Ministry in the coming days, Lebanese media reported on Sunday.

Ad-Diyar newspaper quoted informed sources as saying Mikati is closely following up on the Finance Ministry’s efforts to finalize the draft state budget, which has become in its final stages.”

“He will meet with Finance Minister Youssef al-Khalil ahead of the submission of the draft to the Premiership,” the sources added.

“Once this happens, PM Mikati will call for a cabinet session aimed at discussing the state budget and his decision is final, regardless of who will attend or boycott the session,” the sources added.

PM Mikati, however, “hopes that all parties will attend this important and necessary session,” the sources added

Juddge investigating the massive Beirut Port explosion that killed over 218 people , injured over 7000, left 300, 000 homeless after a huge section of Beirut was destroyed in the blast . Hezbollah and its allies have been for months trying to get him fired from his position like they did to his predecessor Judge Fadi Sawan . The background shows the grain silos that were destroyed in the blast. Hezbollah is reportedly concerned over being exposed for its role in acquiring, storing and using of the ammonium nitrate that caused the explosion at the port

The newly-formed Cabinet has not convened since October 14 due to a dispute over the port blast investigator Judge Tarek Bitar, with Hezbollah and the Amal Movement , who are demanding that the government take action to fire him over alleged bias.

President Michel Aoun and PM Mikati, have stressed that they reject “political interference” in judicial affairs.

A member of Free Patriotic Movement ( FPM) parliamentary bloc, MP Asaad Dergham, blasted Hezbollah and Amal for preventing the cabinet from holding meetings calling their action a crime against the Lebanese

In an interview with Al-Jadeed TV, Dergham said: “What Hezbollah and the Amal Movement are committing against the Lebanese is a crime. The government is stalled in light of the ongoing collapse, and the country needs to approve a budget and approve a plan for financial and economic recovery, and people are starving.”

In order for Lebanon to get any help from the IMF , in order to it out of the financial crisis it needs to finalize its 2022 budget . If the budget is not finalized and submitted to IMF the current talks will collapse like they did during the first round and Lebanon will return to square one

It is important to not that FPM founder President Michel Aoun has been Allied with Hezbollah since 2006 and the current leader of FPM is Aoun’s son-in-law MP Gebran Bassil who is also allied with Hezbollah. Hezbollah is also called with the Amal movement of Speaker Nabih Berri.