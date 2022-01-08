COVID19 cases surge in Lebanon

The common cold and flue symptoms could be from an Omicron infection. The best way to know is to get a Covid 19 test . Headache and dry cough could could be from an Omicron infection

BEIRUT, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) — Lebanon on Friday registered 7,974 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 761,853, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, death toll from the virus went up by 19 to 9,250 cases.

The health and education ministries announced on Friday that a new COVID-19 vaccination marathon will be held on Jan. 8-9 to encourage more people, including students and teachers, to get the vaccine amid the surge in cases.

The head of the national committee on COVID-19 vaccines Abdul Rahman Bizri said that he expects further increase in cases in the coming few days while emphasizing the need by citizens to get vaccinated to prevent a medical crisis in the country.

File phot: Lebanon’s Health Minister Firas Abiad, speaks during a press conference on the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Health minister Firas Abiad revealed last week that most of the patients at hospitals have never been vaccinated

In response to question by the media today Abiad stated that “the issue of closing the country is determined by the Corona epidemic, if we reach a stage, hospitals can no longer deal with the numbers, then we go to the option of closing,” stressing that “to this day, there is no decision to force people to be vaccinated . He said the Lebanese people, for the most part, are responsible people, and when they see an increase in the number of cases , this will constitute an incentive for vaccination.