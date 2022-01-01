Michel Hayek predicting wars, assassinations, revolutions and a new president for Lebanon in 2022

File photo of Lebanese psychic Michel Hayek. Some call him the Nostradamus of the Middle-East

As usual, every year, Lebanese psychic Michel Hayek who created a lot of controversies through his traditional yearly New Year’s Eve’s television predictions appearances made his predictions for 2022, on the Lebanese channel MTV on New Year’s Eve 2022. He has become so famous , some call him the Nostradamus of the Middle-East

Michel Hayek’s predictions for Lebanon

Hayek is predicting assassinations, wars, revolutions and disasters in Lebanon while at the same time he is predicting a new Lebanon after a new president will take over the country . He is also predicting that Hezbollah will face a war with Israel ad its arms warehouses will be destroyed

Here is a summary of his predictions for Lebanon

There is a new president of the republic.

President Michel Aoun will leave Baabda Palace in the same way that former US President Donald Trump left.

The new Lebanese president will work on the new Lebanon, where there is no concern about electricity, water, schools, salaries, or fuel.

The new president of Lebanon will do what Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi did for Egypt.

The new parliament will be a transitional council.

The dollar will rise and fall like a a yo-yo

A setback for a large number of dollar manipulators.

2022 is the beginning of a transformation and a new start for the Lebanese economy, despite everything.

New mutants of Corona.

New and strange viruses . People suddenly lose consciousness and suffocate

Lebanon will remain and will not go away.

The charm of Lebanon will attract all those who emigrated again.

House arrests await many personalities.

The scenario of targeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi in Iraq with drones will be repeated more than once in Lebanon. This is in reference to the attempted assassination of Kazemi by Iran backed militia using a drone

– Mourning will overwhelm Lebanon and official mourning for days. (He did not specify who will be killed )

The danger is chasing media figures and presenters, even inside the studio. (He did not specify which but later de mentioned Al Jadeed TV’s owner )

A brave and costly stance by MP Talal Arslan. (He did not provide any specifics )

Civil society will score many points. (He did not provide any specifics )

– In an emergency, an urgent statement by the Maronite bishops stirs public opinion.(He did not provide any specifics )

A distress call from within the Constitutional Council. (He did not provide any specifics )

Baha’i is a name that will spread and expand like Al-Haririah and Aouniyah.( Baha’ is the brother of former PM Saad Hariri and there has been speculation that Saudi Arabia is pushing to make him the next Lebanon PM )

A catastrophe within a Druze family. ( Did not name the family or location … there are Druze all over the world)

Revenge will be the focus of the Ministry of Health. (He did not provide any specifics or why )

Two explosions in Lebanon and could be in one place (He did not provide any specifics )

Two personalities who will be liquidated (He did not provide any specifics )

Israel threatens to destroy Lebanon like it did Gaza (He did not provide any specifics Israel threatens Lebanon all the time )

Treachery threatens Tahseen al Khayat of Al Jadeed TV

Collisions and shocks in Tannourine area of north Lebanon . (He did not provide any specifics )

Dead cars will not transport the dead. (He did not provide any specifics may be he is talking about a fake funeral )

A Chinese urban, economic and cultural invasion of Lebanon. ( three has been a lot off talk about China’s interest in investing in Lebanon

A new marriage contract between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, even if the dowry ( price) is too high. Relations deteriorated with Saudi Arabia over Hezbollah’s domination of Lebanon

The series of security developments between Tyre and Sidon continues. May be he is predicting a war between Amal Movement and Hezbollah

The bodies of financial and banking personalities will be abused and mutilated . (He did not provide any specifics but the depositors have been banned from accessing their dollar accounts )

An Armenian figure makes the Lebanese proud around the world. (He did not provide any specifics. The Armenians have been making the Lebanese proud since a long time )

The security at embassies will be unstable. (He did not provide any specifics )

Armed attacks, assassinations and explosions in Tripoli. (He did not provide any specifics )

A change in the place of residence of Fadel Shaker. (He is a singer and supporter of ultra conservative Sunni cleric )

Randa Berri ( wife of Speaker Nabih Berri ) kidnaps the media scene.

A fierce attack on a place serving food and drinks. (He did not provide any specifics )

Mummification of a known personality makes the news. (He did not provide any specifics on who will be mummified )

The shake up of the relationship between the FPM and Hezbollah.( this has been a daily prediction in Lebanon for months

Major General Abbas Ibrahim prevents a file from being exposed. (He did not provide any specifics but it could be the port explosion file which could expose his ally Hezbollah and its role in the explosion )

The smuggling of personalities in a plane causes a lot of noise .(He did not provide any specifics )

One of the explosions in Lebanon in the past will be repeated. (He did not provide any specifics )

Human and animal exodus from one of the northern regions.(He did not provide any specifics )

Former PM Saad Hariri is playing a very dangerous game. (He did not provide any specifics )

Publicly announced visits by FPM personalities to Syria, but they are secretive . (He did not provide any specifics but this has been going on for years )

MP Gibran Bassil violates alliance, risks of his assassination will increase.(He did not provide any specifics on the violations )

Suleiman Franjieh meets with Hassan Nasrallah face to face . (He did not provide any specifics but they have been meeting regularly for years since they are Allies )

The immunity is weak between PM Najib Mikati and the Shiite duo, despite the third dose. (He did not provide any specifics but Hezbollah and Amal have been preventing Mikati from holding any cabinet meeting since early October )

Beirut Port Judicial investigator, Judge Tariq Bitar, hands over an incomplete file . (He did not provide any specifics but even if he handed in a complete file some parts of the file will be stolen to hide the truth )

Danger awaits judge Bitar and those around him. (He did not provide any specifics but this has been going on ever since he was appointed as lead investigator of the devastating port explosion )

– The issue of the Beirut Port explosion will disintegrate from the air, water and from under the water. (He did not provide any specifics )

The heads of the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, and Judge Al-Bitar will be the publicly auctioned ( both have been threatened many times already )

Hezbollah

Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc on fire (He did not provide any specifics )

Hezbollah abandons the spectacle of self-restraint.( Never was self restrained )

Sadness at Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV. (He did not provide any specifics )

The bombing of Hezbollah warehouses continued. (He did not provide any specifics about time and by whom )

A security storm and a hurricane between Lebanon, Syria and Israel, and the Prime Minister of Israel threatens

Revolutions in Lebanon unlike the previous revolutions.

Explosions throughout Lebanon

Wiam Wahhab faces danger. (He did not provide any specifics but every on in Lebanon is in danger )

One of the top leaders survives assassination. (He did not provide any specifics )

A Lebanese artistic tsunami invades the world.(He did not provide any specifics )

A politician opens fire from his personal gun. (He did not provide any specifics but happens all the time in Lebanon , most of the politicians are armed )

several days of mourning due to the assassination of a famous figure (He did not provide any specifics )

New battles in Khalde that are more are fierce than the previous ones He may be referring to the last battle between Hezbollah and an Arab Tribe

Unusual scenes will be witnessed for the first time in Roumieh prison (He did not provide any specifics but this is the easiest thing to predict since there is always trouble in Lebanon’s most crowded jail) )

Former PM Fouad Siniora to the fore again . Siniora was the PM when Hezbollah and Israel fought a 34 day war in 2006

Hayek also made predictions about many parts of the world