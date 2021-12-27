Top economist predicts a social explosion , “famine threatens the lives of the Lebanese and hunger is ruthless “

Prominent Lebanese economist Dr. Elie Yachoui has absolutely no not hope for any good news on the living and social levels, nor does he he hope for an improvement in the new year 2022.

In an interview with “Spot Shot”, Yachoui feared “a social explosion that is very near, which will appear largely in the encroachment of property, theft, and the use of force and weapons to secure the daily needs of the family.”

He said, “Famine threatens the lives of the Lebanese, and hunger is ruthless, and we can expect anything from every poor and hungry person.” He continued, “Most of the Lebanese people deal in the Lebanese pound, which loses daily a percentage of its value and its purchasing power.”

As for what Yachoui i expects for the dollar, he stressed that “it has no ceiling, and the trend it will take in 2022 is upward despite all the reassurances and false promises raining down on the Lebanese.”

File photo: A man searching for food in Lebanon during November 2019. (Photo: Middle East Monitor via Ibrahim Chalhoub . Prominent Lebanese economist Dr. Elie Yachoui predicts a social explosion , “famine threatens the lives of the Lebanese, and hunger is ruthless ” / AFP / Getty Images)

He pointed out: “There is no benefit in raising wages if the stability of the dollar exchange rate is not maintained,

He concluded, “There is no internal solution in light of the political use by the region and the international community of Lebanese politicians who work against the interest of the country.”

Translated from an Arabic article by Lebanon debate