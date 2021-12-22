Aoun: Boycott of cabinetry meetings unacceptable

A Supreme Defense Council meeting was held at at Baabda Palace, in the presence of President Michel Aoun C and Prime Minister Najib Mikati L Dec 22, 2021

The Supreme Defense Council held a meeting at Baabda Palace, in the presence of President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

During the meeting, President Aoun said: “The boycott of the cabinet sessions is an act of the will of the members present in it, and this is unacceptable, and if there is an objection to a specific issue that can be addressed through the institutions.”

He added, “The cabinet must convene, and I am not obligated to sign any resolution alone, and no signature can shorten the term of a constitutional government .

Aoun’s ally Hezbollah and its Amal Movement ally threatened to resign from the cabinet if Judge Tarek Bitar is not fired . Usually this could lead to the collapse of the cabinet , but what Aoun is saying he will not sign such a resolution , which means that the cabinet can continue to function until the elections without the Shiite members