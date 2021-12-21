Mrs Macron says she will sue after absurd rumor that she was born male

Brigitte Macron is believed to be taking legal action after she was targeted by absurd rumours that she was born male and is named Jean-Michel Trogneux.





The outlandish rumour that the 68-year-old wife of French President Emmanuel Macron was born a man has been circulating on social media in France under the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux.

The First Lady intends to initiate proceedings and file a complaint against the instigators of the conspiracy theory, according to Le Figaro.

The controversial theory was published in an extreme right-wing journal Faits et Documents in September, which claimed a three-year investigation supported by ‘many experts’ made the allegation, CNews reported.

The 12-page monthly journal, which has published a number of bizarre theories about public figures, reportedly accused the First Lady of being born a man called Jean-Michel Trogneux.

Natacha Rey, the journalist who is said to have investigated the claims, gave an interview about the theory to medium Amandine Roy that lasted nearly four hours on YouTube on December 10, according to Numerama. The video reached 470,000 views before it was deleted.

The First Lady (pictured with her husband French president Emmanuel Macron) intends to initiate proceedings and file a complaint against the instigators of the conspiracy theory that she was born male.

The ludicrous suggestion was then widely circulated on social media this month, with #JeanMichelTrogneux becoming one of the most discussed topics on French Twitter last week.

It was shared by a number of conspiracy and anti-vaxxer Twitter accounts, with more than 34,000 tweets using the hashtag.

It is not the first time that a woman has been the target of such theories, as similar absurd claims arose about the former US First Lady Michelle Obama in 2017.

The bizarre rumour has emerged just months ahead of the next French presidential election in April next year.

Opinion polls have so far consistently indicated that Macron, who has not yet officially declared his candidacy, will win a second mandate.

Earlier this month, Valerie Pecresse won the French conservative Les Republicains ticket for the 2022 presidential election.

Right wing leader Marine Le Pen for Rassemblement National is currently seen as Macron’s main rival in the presidential race while Eric Zemmour has also thrown his hat in the ring for Reconquest.

Other hopefuls include Yannick Jadot for the Green Party, Anne Hidalgo for the Socialist Party and Jean-Luc Mélenchon for La France Insoumise.

About Mrs Macron

According to Wikipedia prior to marrying Mr Macron , in 1974 she married banker André-Louis Auzière, with whom she had three children Sébastien Auzière, an engineer, Laurence Auzière-Jourdan, a cardiologist, and Tiphaine Auzière, a lawyer.

She divorced Auzière in January 2006 and married Macron in October 2007 . She met him in 1993 at a school where she was his teacher and he was a student and a classmate of her daughter Laurence

