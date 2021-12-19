US donates over 600, 000 COVID-19 vaccines to Lebanon

Posts circulating on social media about the COVID-19 vaccine deaths is fake news . Alabama and several American states urged the public to treat such information as fake news , because no one in the whole world yet died after getting the vaccine injection after approval by FDA

In a press release, US embassy in Lebanon issued the following statement

“Today, through the COVAX program, the United States delivered a donation of 336,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine to Lebanon to support the continued fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a single dose vaccine, this J&J donation can fully inoculate 336,000 Lebanese against COVID-19.

The J&J donation is the first of two donations from the United States; a second donation of 277,340 doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive later this week, bringing the total U.S. contribution to 613,340 vaccine doses. The J&J and Moderna vaccine doses will support the Government of Lebanon’s National Vaccination Strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic, saving lives, and ensuring Lebanon’s path to economic recovery and long-term stability in its health system.

The deliveries of vaccines to Lebanon are part of the U.S. government’s commitment to donate 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccines to countries most in need, with no strings attached. Worldwide, the United States has already delivered more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility, with more on the way.

The U.S. government donations were made possible thanks to close coordination between the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, namely Minister Firass Abiad, UNICEF, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Lebanon, the US government has allocated over $55 million dollars to COVID-related assistance in order to mitigate the spread of this virus in Lebanon, focusing in particular on vulnerable Lebanese. This COVID-related assistance is part of more than $372 million in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon in Fiscal Year 2021, bringing total U.S. humanitarian assistance to Lebanon $2.9 billion since 2012.

Source: US embassy, Lebanon