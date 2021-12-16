Is the Hezbollah FPM alliance over ?

Founder of FPM ( Free Patriotic Movement ,) President Michel Aoun signed a memorandum of understand with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in February 2006 . The agreement landed Aoun the presidency , but reportedly it also led to the collapse of Lebanon as a sovereign country and has become a colony of iIran

A member of Free Patriotic Movement parliamentary bloc MP Asaad Dergham launched an attack against Hezbollah over its obstruction of cabinet meeting and warned “There is no longer a consensus in the country to support the positions taken by Hezbollah

In an interview with Al-Jadeed channel “Hona Beirut” program, he said: “We have passed the stage of collapse in Lebanon and entered the stage of hunger and chaos, and the country has become mortgaged in order to listen to a minister or a deputy.”

The founder of FPM , President Michel Aoun signed a memorandum of understand with Hezbollah in February 2006 . The agreement landed Aoun the presidency , but reportedly it also led to the collapse of Lebanon as a sovereign country . Hezbollah now controls all the branches of government , the presidency, the parliament and the. cabinet and for weeks have prevented the prime minister from holding any cabinet meetings by insisting on firing Judge Tarek Bitar , the lead investigator of the 2020 devastating Beirut Port blast that killed hundreds of people people , wounded thousands and left hundreds of thousands homeless after a huge section of Beirut was devastated .

“Aoun gave Hezbollah the Christian cover to take over the country and now the Christians are leaving the country” , Sami Haddad a Lebanese Christian who recently decided to emigrate to the United States told Ya Libnan and added : “I consider Aoun the number one Christian traitor in Lebanon” He handed Lebanon over to the Iranians and made Lebanon a colony of Iran .

FPM is currently headed by Aoun’s son-in-law MP Gebran Bassil , reportedly the most despised politician in Lebanon . Like his father-in -law before him , he is also trying to get Hezbollah to install him as the next president of Lebanon