GCC calls on Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from conducting ‘terrorist operations’

December 16, 2021
by yalibnan
0 comments
File photo of Hezbollah flag. :Several countries designated Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed, Lebanon-based Shiite group, as a “terrorist” organization.The designation covers the entirety of the group, both the political and military wings . Australian was the most recent country to Hezbollah as a terrorist group.

RIYADH, Dec 14 (Reuters) – The Gulf Cooperation Council called on Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from conducting “terrorist operations”, strengthen its military and ensure that arms are limited to “legitimate state institutions”, the six-member group’s Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf said on Tuesday.

He also called on Lebanon to tighten border controls and take measures to deter drug smuggling via exports into Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

REUTERS

