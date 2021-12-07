Aoun calls on all parties to “protect” the judiciary and “prevent pressures on judges”

Lebanon President Michel Aoun called on all parties to “protect” the judiciary and “prevent pressures on judges ”during meeting with the Beirut bar association at the Baabda palace

Aoun ‘s remarks were made during in a meeting with the newly-elected Beirut Bar Association chief Nader Kasbar and the members of the Association.

“Judge and lawyers must be a firm bulwark in the face of corruption and political interferences that conceal the facts and obstruct the delivery of justice,” the president stressed.

His remarks come weeks after his ally the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group and its allies have been presenting the cabinet of PM Najib Mikati of conducting any meetings.

Judge Tarek Bitar was appointed lead investigator into the Beirut Port blast ( background ) after the removal of his predecessor Judge Fadi Sawwan in February. The background of Bitar’s picture shows the huge silos of Beirut Port that exploded on Aug 4 , 2020. killing some 218 people , injured about 7000 and left 300, 000 homeless after 2,750 Tons of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded . They were stored there for nearly 7 years. , reportedly for use by the Syrian regime in its barrel bombs against the civilians in Syria. Former PM Hassan Diab and president Michel Aoun were informed about the explosive chemical 2 weeks before the explosion. but neither did anything about it . Aoun said he is not responsible for the port and ExPM Diab reportedly offered to go to the port to inspect the material but Hezbollah security chief Wafic Safa reportedly told him not to go . The Lebanese government , the presidency and the parliament leadership are all controlled by Hezbollah . Hezbollah and its allies have been for months trying to get him fired from his position like they did to his predecessor Judge Fadi Sawan . Hezbollah is reportedly concerned over being exposed for its role in acquiring, storing and using of the ammonium nitrate that exploded at the port AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

“We demand the prime minister and the concerned officials lift the obstacles and end the causes that prevent it from meeting, so that it can relaunch with vitality, seriousness and effectiveness, and work to secure people’s needs,” MP Hassan Ezz El-Din a member of the Hezbollah parliamentary bloc was quoted as saying on Monday.

“Some judges have deviated from the legal and constitutional path, and followed mechanisms that lead to politicization, selectivity and populism,” he added in reference to Judge Tarek Bitar the lead judge investigating the massive explosion .

Government meetings have been suspended since 13 October 2020 due to the insistence of ministers affiliated with Hezbollah and the Amal movement to dismiss Judge Bitar.

Ezz El-Din added: “Judge Al-Bitar caused more division and sectarianism” and he called to “immunise the judiciary from political and other interference in order to preserve justice.”