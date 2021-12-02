Israel calls on world powers to stop Iran nuclear talks immediately

Israel called on world powers to stop Iran nuclear talks immediately after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that Iran had started the process of enriching uranium up to 20% purity with one cascade, or cluster, of 166 advanced IR-6 machines at its Fordow plant (pictured ), dug into a mountain.

(Reuters) – Israel on Thursday called on world powers to halt their nuclear negotiations with Iran immediately, citing a U.N. watchdog’s announcement that Tehran has started producing enriched uranium with more advanced centrifuges.

“Iran is carrying out nuclear blackmail as a negotiating tactic, and this should be answered by the immediate halt to negotiations and the implementation of tough steps by the world powers,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office quoted him as saying in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that Iran had started the process of enriching uranium up to 20% purity with one cascade, or cluster, of 166 advanced IR-6 machines at its Fordow plant, dug into a mountain.

Iran and major powers are trying to revive a 2015 deal under which Tehran limited its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from U.S., E.U. and U.N. economic sanctions.

YAHOO NEWS/ REUTERS