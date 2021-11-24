Australia designated Hezbollah and the Base as “terrorist” groups

File photo of Hezbollah flag. : Australia joined other countries in designating Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed, Lebanon-based Shiite group, as a “terrorist” organization.The designation covers the entirety of the group, both the political and military wings Australian Hezbollah’s military wing has been on the list since 2003.

Australia also designated the global neo-Nazi group The Base as a “terrorist” organisation, making it a criminal offence to be a member.

In May, the United States had called on governments worldwide to take action against Hezbollah.

Last month, Saudi Arabia classified the Lebanon-based Al-Qard Al-Hassan association as a “terrorist” entity, citing links to activities supporting Hezbollah.

Australia also listed the global neo-Nazi group The Base , a white supremacist group formed in the United States in 2018 as a “terrorist” organization, making it a criminal offense to be a member.

“The Government has zero tolerance for violence, and there is no cause – religious or ideological – that can justify killing innocent people,” Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said in a statement announcing the new classifications.

The ABC said that Australia’s domestic intelligence agency was increasingly concerned about right-wing extremism and white supremacists, and that members of The Base now account for about a third of its investigations.

The United Kingdom and Canada have already added the organisation to their “terrorist” lists.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, Australia had classified 26 groups as “terrorist” organisations, including ISIL (ISIS), Boko Haram and Abu Sayyaf.

