Hariri : ‘Lebanon on the brink of hell, unable even to hold a cabinet session’

File photo of Former PM Saad Hariri and Future Movement leader

On the eve of the occasion marking Lebanon’s Independence Day , former PM and Future Movement leader Saad Hariri on Sunday said in a series of tweets that Lebanon is nowadays “standing on the brink of hell” after it once was “the paradise of the Levant and the Arabs’ forum for civilization, dialogue, culture and democracy.”

Hariri said “it is very, very sad for the Lebanese citizen, after 78 years of independence, to feel that he needs a free, independent, sovereign state that is not hostage to a party or a sect, It is very, very sad that our country’s independence fall victim to successive episodes of political, security and sectarian madness, and that the country is unable even to hold a cabinet session.”

“But the wars of others on its soil and the conflict of sects that is open to exchanging hatred and to seeking foreign support have plunged it into hell and handed its fate, independence and democratic system to savage minds that are experts in producing failed states,” Hariri said

