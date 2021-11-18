Kuwait blacklists 100 expats , mostly Lebanese over links to Hezbollah

Kuwait City –

File photo of a parade by the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group . Hezbollah was the only militia allowed to keep its arms during Syria’s occupation of Lebanon. Hezbollah has become so strong it is stronger than the Lebanese army and now controls all the branches of government . Hezbollah is listed as aterrorist organization by the US, some Arab and EU counties

Kuwait has put 100 expatriate workers, most of them Lebanese, on a blacklist which will force them to leave the country, Kuwaiti media reported on Tuesday.

Kuwaiti security services put the Lebanese workers on blacklists for suspected links to the Iranian backed Shiite Hezbollah militia , according to Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas.

A spokesperson for Hezbollah told The New Arab that they had no information on the subject, and the Kuwaiti press attaché in Beirut was not available for comment.

The blacklisted workers, among them Yemenis, Syrians and Iraqis, will not be able to renew their residency permits. At that time, they and their families will have to leave the country.

On 8 November, Kuwait arrested eight Lebanese nationals for alleged financing of Hezbollah. Saudi news outlet Al-Arabiya quoted anonymous sources who said that the detained Lebanese had transferred large sums of money to the Shiite group.

The group was also being investigated by Kuwaiti security sources for “financing Kuwaiti youth” in an attempt to get them to join Hezbollah, as well as for drug smuggling in Syria and Yemen.

ALARABY .UK.