Over 150,000 Lebanese expats registered to participate in upcoming parliamentary elections

The total number of Lebanese expatriates who have registered to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections reached 150,409 according to Lebanese media reports
The breakdown is as follows
Guide to to register
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants officially launched voter registration to all Lebanese expats giving them the right to actively participate in the country’s political scene.
Here’s a rundown of the full process:
1. When will registration take place?
Starting October 1, 2021 to November 20, 2021.
2. Who can register?
Non-residents who hold the Lebanese citizenship and were born before March 30, 2001.
3. How can you register?
You can register online through this link. https://diasporavote.mfa.gov.lb
You may also register at the Lebanese Embassy or at your respective general consulates – depending where you are.
4. What do you need in order to register?
A Lebanese passport OR a Lebanese identity card OR an individual or family civil registry (إخراج قيد فردي أو عائلي).
You are also required to bring them with you ON THE DAY OF ELECTIONS IN ORDER TO CAST YOUR VOTE.
Together Lebanese in Lebanon and expats can make a difference
If we return the same corrupt politicians to the parliament there is no one to blame but ourselves
Ya Libnan
Error: No connected account.
Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.