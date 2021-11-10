Jumblatt : Firing Kordahi is the only way to solve Lebanon crisis with Gulf

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt says he is running out of patience with Hezbollah for supporting the controversial information minister George Kordahi in his refusal to resign over his insulting comment against Saudi Arabia and the Arab Gulf countries stressing that firing Kordahi is the only solution to the crisis with the Gulf . Millions of people in Lebanon depend on remittances of the 500, 000 Lebanese diaspora in the Gulf

In an interview with MTV aired on Monday, the veteran Druze leader added that he is running out of patience with Hezbollah. The movement has, he said, “destroyed the homes” that Lebanese people have in the Gulf States. He also described Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s performance as “excellent at this stage.”

The political crisis between Lebanon and a number of Gulf States erupted after Kordahi said in a TV show recorded before he became a minister that the war in Yemen is “futile” and that “Houthi rebels” are defending themselves in the face of external aggression. This was a clear reference to the Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting against the Houthis in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait condemned Kordahi’s comments, which were broadcast after his ministerial appointment. Along with Bahrain and the UAE, they also summoned their diplomats from Beirut for consultations.

Kordahi said he won’t resign or apologize , for comments he made before he was minister even though Lebanon desperately needs the Gulf’s financial backing. Instead, the former entertainer is relying on the backing of Saudi Arabia’s rival Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.