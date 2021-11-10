Iran bans newspaper that linked supreme leader to poverty

Iran’s media supervisory body shut down the daily newspaper Kelid after it published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians Living under Poverty Line” on Saturday. Under the headline, the graphic shows a person’s left hand holding a pen and drawing a red line across the page as silhouettes of people underneath are reaching up to the line.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s judicial authorities reportedly banned a newspaper Monday for publishing a front-page graphic that appeared to show Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic, amid widespread anger over the cratering economy.

The semiofficial Mehr news agency said Iran’s media supervisory body shut down the daily newspaper Kelid after it published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians Living under Poverty Line” on Saturday.

Under the headline, the graphic shows a person’s left hand holding a pen and drawing a red line across the page as silhouettes of people underneath are reaching up to the line.

The graphic resembled an earlier image of Khamenei writing on a piece of paper with his left hand, a prominent ring on one of his fingers. His right has been paralyzed since a 1981 bombing.

The Young Journalists Club, a group associated with state television, earlier reported that censors were examining the newspaper after the publication. The state-run IRNA news agency acknowledged Kelid had been shut down, without explaining the reason.

Poverty kills 10,000 infants every year

File photo: The head of the Infant Health Department at the Ministry of Health said that more than 10,000 of Iran’s infants died per year due to growing poverty.

“For every 1,000 births, 8.27 newborns die due to economic poverty in the country, and since around 1.4 million babies are born every year, more than 10,000 infants die per year,” Mohammad Heidari said in comments carried by the IRNA state-run news agency.

The current economic crisis in Iran which is mainly the result of almost 40 years of government mismanagement and corruption, has left around 80% of Iran’s population in poverty

Kelid could not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Their website has been taken offline.

Iran, whose state-dominated economy has long faced trouble since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has been under increased pressure since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

The Iranian rial is now about 281,500 to the dollar — compared with 32,000 rials for $1 at the time when the 2015 nuclear deal was struck. With U.S. sanctions still strangling the economy, record-breaking inflation has hit ordinary Iranians where it hurts most. Stunned shoppers are cutting meat and dairy from their diets, buying less and less each month.

File photo: Protestor holds a sign saying ‘No to Gaza, No to Lebanon, My Life Only for Iran’ as hundreds of Canadians take part in a protest against the Islamic Republic of Iran in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 06, 2018. Protestors showed their solidarity with anti-government demonstrators in Iran and their support of a national uprising of the Iranian people. Protesters called for a regime change for social justice and freedom and democracy in Iran. There was also a call that power in Iran be returned to Reza Pahlavi, the former Crown Prince of Iran and the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)

While radio and television stations are all state-controlled in Iran, newspapers and magazines can be owned and published by private individuals. However, Iranian journalists face constant harassment and the threat of arrest, according to press advocacy groups.

5000 rial . The 5000 Rial banknote was worth over $70 before the islamic regime took over in 1979. today it is worth less than 2 US cents. The rial has been steadily falling against the US Dollar .Despite the poverty Iran continues to spend billions of dollars on its proxies in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen who have destabilized the Middle East

The Committee to Protect Journalists called on Iran to immediately reverse its decision banning the newspaper.

“Truthful and open reporting about matters of daily life is of vital importance for the Iranian public,” said Sherif Mansour, the committee’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator. “Iranian authorities must allow Kelid to resume operations immediately and cease any attempts to censor the media.”

An 11 year old commits suicide over poverty

File photo of an 11-year-old Iranian schoolboy, Mohammad Mousavizadeh, ( with parents ) who committed suicide by hanging from the kitchen of his family’s rented, humble house in the southern city of Dayyer, Bushehr province, leaving the Iranian society in yet another state of disbelief. October 14, 2020

