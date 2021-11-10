Finally president Aoun spoke up told Hezbollah, allies innocents do not fear justice

Judge Tarek Bitar was appointed lead investigator into the Beirut Port blast ( background ) after the removal of his predecessor Judge Fadi Sawwan in February. The background of Bitar’s picture shows the huge silos of Beirut Port that exploded on Aug 4 , 2020. killing some 218 people , injured about 7000 and left 300, 000 homeless after 2,750 Tons of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded . They were stored there for nearly 7 years. , reportedly for use by the Syrian regime in its barrel bombs against the civilians in Syria. Former PM Hassan Diab and president Michel Aoun were informed about the explosive chemical 2 weeks before the explosion. but neither did anything about it . Hezbollah and its Amal and Marada allies have been for months trying to get Judge Bitar fired from his position like they did to his predecessor .

Finally president Michel Aoun who has been allied with the Iranian backed Hezbollah militia since 2006 spoke up in support of the Judge investigating the massive port explosion that killed hundreds , wounded thousands and left hundreds of thousands homeless .

In a tweet Aoun wrote: Innocent people do not fear justice and quoted Shiite Imam Ali who said: “Whoever puts himself in the position of accusation, let him not blame the one who thinks ill of him.”

الأبرياء لا يخافون القضاء…

وكما قال الإمام علي "من وضع نفسه موضع التهمة فلا يلومَنّ من أساء به الظن" — General Michel Aoun (@General_Aoun) November 10, 2021

The question on the mind of the majority of Lebanese : Did Aoun finally liberate himself from Hezbollah and is this a turning point for him.

Observers are wondering whether Baabda will finally be where decisions are made for Lebanon and not the bunkers of Dhahieh , south of the capital Beirut where Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has been hiding since the 2006 war with Israel