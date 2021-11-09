Judge Mezher notified of his recusal in the case against Beirut port blast Judge Tarek Bitar

FILE – In this Aug. 4, 2021 file photo, a monument that represents justice stands in front of towering grain silos that were gutted in the massive August 2020 explosion at the port that killed more than 218 people , wounded over 7,000, destroyed a large section of the capital and left 300, 000 homeless in Beirut, Lebanon. The lead judge investigating Lebanon’s massive port explosion issued an arrest warrant for one of several former pro Hezbollah government officials who have declined to appear before investigating judge Tarek Bitar . Hezbollah and and its allies are trying to get rid of Judge Bitar and were able to suspend his investigation three times . a move that outraged the relatives of the victims of the blast . Hezbollah is reportedly concerned over being exposed for its role in acquiring, storing and using of the ammonium nitrate that exploded at the port

Court of Appeals judge Habib Mezher has been notified of his recusal in the case against Beirut port blast investigator Judge Tarek Bitar, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday

MTV reported that a heated exchange erupted after Mezher was notified of a recusal request against him

This development comes after Lebanon’s top Christian spiritual leader Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rhi on Sunday slammed Mezher accusing him of obstructing the probe into the devastating port bombing by questioning the work of the investigative Judge Tarek Bitar .”

Tarek Bitar the lead judge investigating the massive Beirut Port explosion that killed over 218 people , injured over 7000, left 300, 000 homeless after a huge section of Beirut was destroyed in the blast . Hezbollah and other politicians have been for months trying to get him fired from his position like they did to his predecessor Judge Fadi Sawan . The background shows the grain silos that were destroyed in the blast

Patriarch Rai’s attack came afterJudge Mezher suspended Judge Tarek Bitar’s probe in a controversial move. Mezher is reportedly close to Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, who are strongly opposed to Bitar’s role.

“It is a crime when some judges turn the judiciary into partisan and sectarian squares, especially in the port and Ain al-Remmaneh cases,” al-Rai said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

He added: “In the face of the legal violations that we are witnessing, we wonder whether some judges act at the request of some officials, parties and sects.”

“What’s happening regarding the probe into the port bombing is really deplorable: an appeal after an appeal, a recusal request after a recusal request and a suspension after a suspension, as the souls of the martyrs wait, as the families of the martyrs wait and as the world waits,” the patriarch went on to say.

“Why is there such disregard for the blood of more than 218 victims and 7,000 wounded people, for the destruction of half of Beirut and its suburbs and for the displacement of hundreds of families?” al-Rai wondered.