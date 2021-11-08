Hussein Diab, a Hezbollah missile expert was killed by coalition raids in Yemen

Sana’a, Yemen
Hezbollah received Sunday a severe blow with the killing of one of its experts in Yemen, as “Sky News Arabia” reported, quoting military sources, that “dozens of the Houthi militia loyal to Iran were killed, including 3 of their senior leaders ” In a raid by the Arab coalition on the southern fronts of Marib Governorate, northeastern Yemen.
Sources identified the missile expert that was killed as Hussein Diab of the Lebanese Hezbollah, who was training the Houthi rebels in their attack against the government and coalition forces.
Sources also identified one of the Houthi leaders that wes killed as , Ahmed Ayed Sharaf Al-Din, nicknamed “Abu Barout” .who is the commander the so-called “Hezbollah” unit of the Houthis in Yemen . The “fifth region” commander , as well as the commanders of the Al-Amoud and Al-Juba fronts, were also killed
