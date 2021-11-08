Hussein Diab, a Hezbollah missile expert was killed by coalition raids in Yemen

File photo: Houthi militiamen hold posters depicting Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah during a gathering in the capital Sanaa . A Hezbollah missile expert who was helping the Iranian backed Houthi rebels was reportedly killed by the legitimate Yemeni government forces and the coalition in the raids battles in the Marib province

Sana’a, Yemen

Hezbollah received Sunday a severe blow with the killing of one of its experts in Yemen, as “Sky News Arabia” reported, quoting military sources, that “dozens of the Houthi militia loyal to Iran were killed, including 3 of their senior leaders ” In a raid by the Arab coalition on the southern fronts of Marib Governorate, northeastern Yemen.

Sources identified the missile expert that was killed as Hussein Diab of the Lebanese Hezbollah, who was training the Houthi rebels in their attack against the government and coalition forces.

Sources also identified one of the Houthi leaders that wes killed as , Ahmed Ayed Sharaf Al-Din, nicknamed “Abu Barout” .who is the commander the so-called “Hezbollah” unit of the Houthis in Yemen . The “fifth region” commander , as well as the commanders of the Al-Amoud and Al-Juba fronts, were also killed

ME 24