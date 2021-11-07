Mikati calls Iraq PM to condemn the failed assassination bid

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati held phone talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi to condemn the attack and congratulated him on his survival wishing Iraq “continuous security and stability.”
President Michel Aoun and Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry also strongly condemns the attack stressing that targeted “stability and security in Iraq and the efforts that are being exerted to boost Iraqi national unity.”
An unexploded missile was also found on the roof the Iraqi PM according to Iraqi security forces
Iraqi prime minister called for ‘calm and restraint’ after escaping unhurt from the drone attack . No group immediately claimed responsibility but “there’s a lot of circumstantial evidence pointing to the Iran-backed Iraqi militias”, according to analysts
The UN also strongly condemned the assassination attempt
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>UNAMI strongly condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister <a href=”https://t.co/5rxOqrAh15″>pic.twitter.com/5rxOqrAh15</a></p>— UNAMI (@UNIraq) <a href=”https://twitter.com/UNIraq/status/1457230927348781058?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>
Error: No connected account.
Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.