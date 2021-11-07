Mikati calls Iraq PM to condemn the failed assassination bid

File photo of Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi. Mikati on Sunday called Kadhemi to condemn the failed attempt on his life and congratulated him on his survival wishing Iraq “continuous security and stability.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati held phone talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi to condemn the attack and congratulated him on his survival wishing Iraq “continuous security and stability.”

President Michel Aoun and Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry also strongly condemns the attack stressing that targeted “stability and security in Iraq and the efforts that are being exerted to boost Iraqi national unity.”

3 drones were fired at the residence . Security forces in the area shot down two of the drones while the third managed to hit al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan told state television al-Iraqiya.

An unexploded missile was also found on the roof the Iraqi PM according to Iraqi security forces

Iraqi prime minister called for ‘calm and restraint’ after escaping unhurt from the drone attack . No group immediately claimed responsibility but “there’s a lot of circumstantial evidence pointing to the Iran-backed Iraqi militias”, according to analysts

The UN also strongly condemned the assassination attempt

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>UNAMI strongly condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister <a href=”https://t.co/5rxOqrAh15″>pic.twitter.com/5rxOqrAh15</a></p>— UNAMI (@UNIraq) <a href=”https://twitter.com/UNIraq/status/1457230927348781058?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>