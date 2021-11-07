Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi survives Baghdad ‘assassination attempt’

Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi called for ‘calm and restraint’ in the aftermath of the attack

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said he escaped unhurt after an attack on his home in the capital Baghdad.

Officials said his residence in the capital’s Green Zone was targeted by a drone laden with explosives, in an alleged assassination attempt.

Earlier media reports said Mr al-Kadhimi had been taken to hospital.

In a tweet, he called for “calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq”.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the attack, in an area of the city housing many government buildings and foreign embassies.

Mr al-Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief, was sworn into office in May last year.

In recent weeks, supporters of armed groups aligned with Iran have staged demonstrations near the Green Zone, protesting against the results of last month’s general elections, in which they lost some of their parliamentary power.

06 November 2021, Iraq, Baghdad: A man holds up a poster of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, reading “Wanted Criminal” during a mourning event in front of one of the gates of Baghdad’s Green Zone following Friday’s clashes between Iraqi security forces and demonstrators protesting the results of last month’s parliamentary elections, in which pro-Iranian groups suffered significant losses. Photo: Ameer Al Mohammedaw/dpa (Photo by Ameer Al Mohammedaw/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Today Hundreds of supporters of pro-Iranian factions staged a fresh demonstration in the Iraqi capital over last month’s election results, a day after at least one protester was killed and dozens wounded in a clash with police. The protesters burned a portrait of Prime Minister al-Kadhemi, whom they called a “criminal”.

The security source said that the protesters were mainly drawn from two Hashed factions, the Hezbollah Brigades and Assaib Ahl al-Haq.

The Hezbollah Brigades dubbed last month’s election the “worst” since 2003, when former president Saddam Hussein was toppled in a US-led invasion.

Iran was called the biggest loser in the Elec ion while the biggest winner is Muqtada, al Sadr , a Shiite Muslim preacher who is critic of Iran and campaigned as a nationalist leader

BBC/ Ya Libnan