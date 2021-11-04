US envoy to Yemen Lenderking to travel to the M.E. to try ending the Yemen war

Tim Lenderking will meet with Yemeni and regional government officials. He and his team remain focused on the need for the Houthis to stop their offensive on Marib and repeated attacks against civilian areas, which are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis,” , according to a statement by the US State dept



US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking meets with Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed. (File/Twitter/@Yemen_PM)

US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to the Middle East on Thursday to continue negotiations to reach an agreement to end the war in Yemen.

Lenderking will hold talks with Yemeni government officials and civil society representatives, senior regional government officials, and other international partners, the US State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The special envoy and his team remain focused on the need for the Houthis to stop their offensive on Marib and repeated attacks against civilian areas, which are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis,” the statement said.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia have renewed their offensive to take control of Marib, one of the last remaining government strongholds, following a lull in September.

“Lenderking will also continue to stress the US government’s commitment to working with the international community to press the parties to implement critical economic reforms, secure regular imports and distribution of fuel, and resume commercial flights to Sanaa airport,” the State Department added.

Arab News/ US GOV