“You are a disgrace to the Lebanese people”, Egyptian actress Riham tells Kordahi

Riham said she was caught off guard when a fan from Morocco asked her to respond to George Kordahi. She stated that she did not know how to respond after she quit working in media, but once she watched the video she was surprised by his attack.

Said expressed her shock over Kordahi’s comments.

“Who deserves to be hit with shoes? You might be demented, but not to that extent,” she said. “Despite your age and your grey hair, manners and morality are a difficult thing, but the lack of morality is easier.”

She continued: “As a Lebanese person I expect you to be better than this, but “You are a disgrace to the Lebanese people”

Egyptian actress Riham Said attacked embattled Lebanese Info minister George Kordahi in a video she posted on Instagram in response to his provocative comments over the cancelling of her program. She told him”You are a disgrace to the Lebanese people” after Kordahi had said that Riham deserved to be hit with shoes. While Kordahi’s name is cursed in all the Arab Gulf countries that were close friends of Lebanon : Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, In Yemen the Iran backed Houthi rebels named a street after him

George Kordahi commented on the banning of Riham Said to work in media during his appearance on the program “Fi Male” hosted by Carla Haddad. He said: “In Egypt they use a sweet expression: ‘she deserves to be hit with shoes.'”

He made the comments in a plea to prevent Riham from appearing in the media, after she said shocking things about obese people.

Al Bawaba