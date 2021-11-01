MBC TV to close offices in Lebanon and relocate to Saudi Arabia

The management of the Saudi-owned MBC Group (the Middle East Broadcasting Centre) started the move to permanently close all its offices in Lebanon and to relocate all its equipment in Riyadh, in the wake of the offensive statements made by the Lebanese Minister of Information George Kordahi against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



RIYADH – The management of the Saudi-owned MBC Group (the Middle East Broadcasting Centre) started the move to permanently close all its offices in Lebanon and to relocate all its equipment in Riyadh, Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learnt from well informed sources.

This is in the wake of the offensive statements made by the Lebanese Minister of Information George Kordahi against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Waleed Bin Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim, chairman of the Board of Directors of the MBC Group, had denounced the remarks of Kordahi and his malicious accusations targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

He considered the positions of Kordahi as very surprising and totally unacceptable, saying that these are the biased and perverted political views of those who issued them.

“These remarks are unfair to our fundamental principles, sacrifices, and our almost daily confrontation with terrorist attacks targeting our people and lands in the Kingdom, and across the borders in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and other Arab countries that are subject to terrorism and the power of arms,” he said.

It is noteworthy that MBC chairman announced earlier the intention of the region’s biggest multimedia conglomerate to establish a new headquarters in Riyadh and relocate the headquarters from Dubai’s media city to the Diplomatic Quarter in the capital city. The group had signed in February 2020 an agreement in this regard with Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan.

Saudi Gazette