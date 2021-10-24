A Hezbollah official killed in Qalamoun, Syria near Lebanon border

Beirut-

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel-Rahman reported that the leader of “Hezbollah” in Syria , Rakan Al-Khatib was shot and killed at his home in Western Qalamoun on the Syrian-Lebanese border.

He said in a statement to Al-Arabiya TV channel that Al-Khatib had previously led groups from Hezbollah, the Syrian regime and the Military Security January last year, during a campaign that resulted in a “massacre” against formerly armed youths

Abdul Rahman stressed that this assassination confirms that there is no popular incubator for “Hezbollah” in the western Qalamoun region, close to the border with Lebanon.