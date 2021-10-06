Judge Bitar scheduled interrogation sessions for 4 top Lebanese officials
October 6, 2021
by yalibnan
Tarek Bitar the lead judge investigating the massive Beirut Port explosion scheduled Tuesday the sessions for the interrogation of three former ministers and former PM Hassan Diab . The head of the Justicia Human Rights Foundation, lawyer Dr. Paul Morcos, explains to Lebanon Debate that the judicial investigator has the right to request an interrogation of lawmakers without asking for permission from the Parliament now that the exceptional emergency session has ended with the government gaining the vote of confidence. He also pointed out that “the investigator can now begin his sessions and summons and take penal measures without the permission of the Parliament, but on October 19, the parliament reconvenes for the second annual session, and at that time the judicial investigator must seek permission from the parliament before taking penal measures,
Here are the officials who will be interrogated by Judge Bitar
Many of the relatives of the Beirut blast victims urged judge Tarek Bitar to also interrogate president Michel Aoun, who like Diab knew about the presence of the explosive chemical that was stored at the port but did nothing about it . They are still hopeful he would call Aoun and Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah for interrogation The massive explosion that killed over 218 people , injured over 7000, left 300, 000 homeless after a huge section of Beirut was destroyed in the blast .