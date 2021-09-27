Fingers pointed at Shiite due for depriving expats of their right to vote

The ruling authorities in Lebanon decided to steal the voice of the expatriates the same way they looted their hard earned money and Lebanon’s treasury and sovereignty,
The authorities decided to steal the voice of the expatriate and their right to vote in the upcoming democratic race. The decision has already been taken. There will be no expatriate vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections, and the reason is clear: Their vote will not serve the interests of the corrupt authorities, and it will pose a great danger to their corruption and interests, and therefore they will not allow the expatriate voice that yearns for change at home to succeed .
The ruling authorities decided to suspend an article in the election law, which stipulates allocating 6 parliamentary seats for expatriates who can vote at their current locations ,
Scrapping the vote of the expatriate means the expatriate Lebanese cannot vote at the embassies of their current locations but have to go back to Lebanon to vote at their birthplace where they are supposed to be registered to vote .
The whole idea is to to marginalize the expatriate voice, which will inevitably call for change , specially “ the new expatriates who recently emigrated and still feel the bitterness of the practices of the ruling authorities that destroyed their lives and pushed them to leave their homeland with their families.
The accusing fingers are being pointed by the expatriates at the ruling authorities as a whole, but the Shiite duo ( The Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group and its ally the Amal Movement ) appear to be blamed the most for this decision sine it is not difficult for those who shook the foundations of the state and violated the decision of peace and war and the rule of borders, to usurp the right of the expatriate to vote today.
The Shiite duo is aware that the voices of the Lebanese abroad will punish the corrupt authorities, and knows that its ally, FPM ( Free Patriotic Movement ) will be the most affected by the expatriate voice. Hezbollah’s ally President Michel Aoun is the founder of FPM , which is now being run by his son-in law Gebran Bassil , who is reportedly the most despised politician in Lebanon . Bassil has reportedly been pressing for retaining the expat vote but his rivals called his efforts ” cry wolf’ and overbidding, FPM is being blamed for giving the Christian cover for Hezbollah’s takeover of Lebanon.
It seems clear that the “corrupt” authorities have taken their decision to deprive the expatriate of the right to vote, and it have begun preparing the appropriate scenario to justify this under different headings, arguments and pretexts related to logistical procedures
The authorities already decided, will they succeed? Or will the expatriates revolt to preserve their constitutional right?
Extracted from an article originally written by Walid Khoury, Lebanon Debate
