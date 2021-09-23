Hezbollah declares war on Beirut blast judge

Beirut port blast lead investigative judge Tarek Bitar has confirmed in a letter to State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat that he has received a verbal threat from senior Hezbollah security official Wafiq Safa, media reports said on Wednesday.

Oueidat had on Tuesday asked Bitar to prepare a written report about “what’s being circulated about a verbal message that he indirectly received from Safa.”

Hezbollah’s security official Wafic Safa

LBCI TV reporter Edmond Sassine earlier on Tuesday posted a tweet alleging that Safa had threatened Bitar through a third person.

“We’re totally fed up with you. We will go with you until the end in the legal course and if it doesn’t work out we will uproot you,” Sassine quoted Safa as telling Bitar through a third person.



LBCI and the Lebanese Annahar news both reported on Wednesday that Bitar had confirmed the reports about the alleged threat by Hezbollah.

Families of the victims of the Beirut explosion expressed outrage at the report, telling Lebanese media that they would be guards under Bitar’s house and stressing that the judiciary must be respected.

Justice Minister Henri Khoury met Wednesday at the Ministry with Judge Bitar

A statement issued by Khoury’s office said the Minister “exclusively asked him about what media outlets have been circulating since yesterday about his personal security.”

“Minister Khoury will follow up on this issue with the relevant judicial authorities to take the necessary measures,” the statement added.

Geagea defends Bitar

Head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, voiced his support in a statement on Wednesday for Judge Bitar,

“It is very shameful to threaten one of the most honorable and impeccable judges, in a case of the size of the Beirut port blast and its tragic consequences,” Geagea said.

The statement came after reports that Safa had sent a threatening verbal message to Bitar.

Geagea went on to say that, “It is also a pity that many of the personalities that have been summoned for interrogation have not responded to the investigator under the pretext of immunities or under the pretext of sectarian balance.”

He asked the new Minister of Justice and the new government “to stand as bulwark” in the face of every threat or obstruction to the judicial investigator.

FILE PHOTO: The High Judicial Council named judge Tarek Bitar (47) as the new Lebanese prosecutor to lead probe into Beirut blast , a day after his predecessor Judge Fadi Sawwan was removed. Bitar who is from Akkar region of north Lebanon served as the head of the Criminal Court in Beirut since 2017.

“In all cases, we will not let go of the port explosion issue without revealing the truth,” Geagea added.

This development comes after Judge Bitar summoned for interrogation several officials who are closely associated over the massive Beirut Port explosion that occurred on Aug 4 last year . It appears that Hezbollah was behind the storing of ammonium nitrate that caused the explosion and for this reason it wants to get rid of Judge Bitar

File photo of firefighters trying to extinguish the fire at Beirut Port following the explosion on Aug 4, 2020 in which 218 people were killed ,7000 Injured after several hundred tons of ammonium nitrate exploded . 2750 tons were stored there for nearly 7 years, reportedly for use by the Syrian regime in its barrel bombs. The shipment was reportedly confiscated by a close associate of President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil , both are allied with the Syrian regime and Hezbollah . The shipment arrived at a time when Syria was surrendering its chemical weapons to a UN backed organization for destruction . Aoun officially knew about the Ammonium Nitrate 2 weeks before the explosion but did nothing about it . He , along with his Hezbollah allies refused an international investigation but promised a local investigation that will bring the culprits to justice in less than a week but a year later and not one politician has been charged. According to an investigation by FBI only 20 % of the chemical exploded . Several intelligence reports revealed that Hezbollah shipped most of the nitrate to Syria and used the rest in Germany , UK and Cyprus (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Beirut, Lebanon(Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP)

Last week, Bitar issued an arrest warrant for former public works minister Youssef Finianos, a Hezbollah ally sanctioned by the US. Bitar has also issued requests to question former prime minister Hassan Diab and other ministers and top officials.

Diab fled last week to London to avoid being interrogated by Judge Bitar and Fenianos is reportedly trying to get the Judge fired .