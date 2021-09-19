The Iranian fuel shipments make me sad, violate Lebanon’s sovereignty says PM Mikati

CNN’s Becky Anderson speaks with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, a billionaire who has already twice served as premier, who will lead a cabinet of ministers that will preside over an economic depression which the World Bank considers one of the world’s worst since the mid-19th century.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Iranian fuel shipments imported by Hezbollah constitute a breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty, according to comments published by his office.

“The violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty makes me sad,” Mikati told CNN in an interview, his office said in a posting on Twitter.

He added: “But I’m not concerned that sanctions can be imposed” on Lebanon “because the operation was carried out without the involvement of the Lebanese government.”

The Tehran-aligned group on Thursday began bringing tanker trucks carrying fuel from Iran, a move it says should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon. A tanker ship carried the fuel to Syria and from there it crossed into Lebanon. Both Syria and Iran are under US sanctions.

A convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian diesel crossed the border from Syria into Lebanon, arrive at the eastern town of el-Ain, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The delivery, organized by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, violates U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers three years ago. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Late on Friday, the Lebanese broadcaster LBCI said that a new group of tankers carrying Iranian fuel entered Lebanon through the Hermel area.

The United States said on Friday it was imposing sanctions on Lebanon and Kuwait-based financial conduits that fund Hezbollah as well as financial facilitators and front companies that support the group and Iran.

