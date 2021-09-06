Will the Aoun, Mikati meeting on Tuesday be the last ?

PM designate Najib Mikati ( R) is trying to form a government but president Michel Aoun ( L) is reportedly preventing that from happening like he did to 4 predecessors to Mikati who all quit because of Aoun’s obstacles . Mikati is getting tired of Aoun’s demands and reportedly told him about a month ago during a meeting that he will give himself a three-week deadline to form the new government. It appears that finally the green light came from Iran to form the government and Mikati’s meeting on Tuesday may be the last with regards to government formation

A meeting between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Najib Miqati on Tuesday might be the last chance to form a new government, media report said.

Mikati will visit the President tomorrow carrying a new line-up. But if no pre-visit agreement was reached for the issue of the economy and energy portfolios Mikati’s next step would be resignation,” informed sources told al-Akhbar newspaper in remarks published Monday.

Former pro Hezbollah security chief MP Jamil al-Sayyed revealed that Washington made high-level contacts with Aoun and Mikati over the past 24 hours to press for the formation of the new government as soon as possible. “This was accompanied by an intensive French endeavor that resulted in a near-final agreement on a government comprised of eight ministers for each camp,” al-Akhbar added.

If Mikati goes to Baabda on Tuesday , a government will be formed al-Sayyed proclaimed on Saturday .

Bassil not Iran obstructing gov. formation

A senior French source said hours after a phone call between the French and Iranian presidents that Iran is not obstructing the formation of the new government in Lebanon,

“Paris is convinced that Iran is not impeding the government’s formation and there are no Iranian demands regarding the government. The one who is obstructing it is president Michel Aoun’s son-in-law (Free Patriotic Movement chief) Gebran Bassil, who wants everything for himself,” the source told Annahar newspaper in remarks published Monday.

Green light from Iran?

A Hezbollah delegation will reportedly be meeting with Bassil on Monday to inform him that “there is a decisive inclination” to form a new government, al-Liwaa newspaper reported and added that a “serious attempt” to achieve a breakthrough in the formation efforts is expected on Tuesday, when Mikati meets Aoun.

Gov. within hours

Free Patriotic Movement MP Eddie Maalouf told al-Jadeed TV on Monday the general atmosphere is “positive” and the new government is supposed to be formed within hours ” .

He denied that Aoun and FPM are seeking a blocking third in the cabinet

Maalouf also denied that Bassil has been obstructing the formation of the government and that a Hezbollah delegation will soon be meeting within him on this issue