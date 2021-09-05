Head of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council passed away at 85.

The head of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan, passed away at the age of 85.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri mourned the Shiite cleric after visiting him at the hospital

Berri said: “We mourn him to the nation as a patriotic stature who dedicated itself to the last breath, and a constant call for unity with good words and sincere action.

Who is Sheikh Qabalan?

Sheikh Qabalan was born in 1936 in the town of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon, which was known for its religious seminaries and scholars, including his father, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Qabalan, and his paternal grandfather, Sheikh Musa Qabalan. .

He was assigned the position of the excellent Jaafari Mufti in 1974, and in the year 2000, Mufti Qabalan assumed the duties of the presidency of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, succeeding Sheikh Muhammad Mahdi Shams al-Din, after serving as his deputy.

He is the father of Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan an outspoken cleric who, unlike his father is very closely associated with Hezbollah