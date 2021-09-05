Conflicting reports about Mikati’s govt formation plans

A handout picture released by Dalati and Nohra

According to Lebanese media reports , PM-designate Najib Mikati is planning to suggest the formation of a 14 seat “executive salvation government” that would “pull the country out of the disastrous crisis,”

The government would comprise senior politicians,

“Mikati will submit this line-up to the President in the beginning of next week, and should it be rejected by President Michel Aoun, Mikati will use the occasion as an excuse to step down like his predecessors before him

Below is the reported line-up as published by Annahar newspaper:

– Najib Mikati

– Tammam Salam

– Bahia Hariri

– Suleiman Franjieh

– Ibrahim Kanaan

– Georges Adwan

– Yassine Jaber

– Mohammed Fneish

– Jihad Murtada

– Walid Jumblat

– Hagop Pakradounian

– Farid Makari

– Elias Murr

– Ghassan Salameh

But during an interview on Saturday with OTV he denied the reports about the 14 seat cabinet and said he was chatting with the journalists about his government of 2005 .

He said he is still interested in working with Aoun on the formation of a mutually acceptable 24 member cabinet of experts